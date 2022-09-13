Read full article on original website
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed
London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
Princes William and Harry will stand vigil together by the queen's coffin, both in their military uniforms
London — Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will stand vigil by her coffin in London's Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, Kensington Palace announced Friday. At the request of King Charles III, both William, Prince of Wales, and his brother Harry, Duke of Sussex, will wear military uniforms. The move...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Queen Elizabeth II's unlikely path to the throne and the legacy she leaves behind
Queen Elizabeth II was never expected to ascend the throne. CBS News correspondent Vlad Duthiers takes a look at the royal family lineage, the unlikely events that led to the queen's 70-year reign and both the criticism as well as the admiration for her over the years.
Mourners wait hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
The line to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state got so long that it was temporarily shut down. Charlie D'Agata has more details on the events and preparations leading up to the queen's funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II had an unlikely friendship with a California cowboy
Solvang, California — Improbably and indelibly, Monty Roberts became Queen Elizabeth II's horseman and more. The queen, who had a lifelong love of horses, invited the California cowboy to her stables at Windsor Castle in 1989. Roberts had revolutionized horse training by taming horses using the silent language of kindness.
A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
As William and Kate take on new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, could their star power be a problem?
London — When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, her son Charles, 73, immediately got the job he's been waiting for his whole life, though recent displays of regal irritation, including over a leaky pen, have led some wonder whether he possesses the grace his mother brought to the regal role.
London police stabbed amid dauntingly complex security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral
London —Thousands of people from across the world are set to arrive in the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service on Monday. The guest list for the service includes around 500 foreign dignitaries, including about 100 heads of state. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, that makes it a massive security challenge.
Queen Elizabeth II took her role "very, very seriously" — but some critics see a troubling history
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it feels nearly impossible to imagine a change to the monarchy after her 70-year reign. But at the time of her birth, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was never meant to be queen. When King George V, Elizabeth's grandfather, died...
How rich is the British royal family?
After more than 70 years of reigning over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 8, 2022. Everything — the monarchy, the royal estate, and the private estate of Queen Elizabeth II — will now go to her first son, King Charles III. But what exactly does that consist of?
The royal family's line of succession to the British throne, explained
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many have wondered about the future of the British monarchy and its line of succession. So, how is it decided and who is next in line?
Crowd sings U.K. national anthem outside Buckingham Palace
When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, mourners flocked to landmarks in London to pay their respects. Outside of Buckingham Palace, a group of mourners joined together to sing the U.K.'s national anthem.
