CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
CBS News

A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
CBS News

London police stabbed amid dauntingly complex security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

London —Thousands of people from across the world are set to arrive in the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service on Monday. The guest list for the service includes around 500 foreign dignitaries, including about 100 heads of state. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, that makes it a massive security challenge.
CBS News

How rich is the British royal family?

After more than 70 years of reigning over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 8, 2022. Everything — the monarchy, the royal estate, and the private estate of Queen Elizabeth II — will now go to her first son, King Charles III. But what exactly does that consist of?
