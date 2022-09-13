Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%
PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
KCRA.com
'Smoke, heat, and the fire just roaring': Foresthill resident recalls Mosquito Fire nearing home
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Mitch Griffith has lived in the town of Foresthill in Placer County for the last 22 years. He is also one of the residents who chose to stay put when mandatory evacuations were issued for his home when the Mosquito Fire began threatening that area. Tuesday...
KCRA.com
Despite most of Foresthill being saved, Mosquito Fire destroyed 3 businesses
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire crews battled Tuesday’sfast-moving flare-up of the Mosquito Fire to save the town of Foresthill in Placer County. The flames burned up the canyon and destroyed three businesses on the ridge of the south side of Foresthill Road, across from Foresthill High School. “This town...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
KCRA.com
Researchers are using an underwater glider in Lake Tahoe to study the impact of Mosquito Fire smoke
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — This time last week, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties had started to send huge plumes of smoke high into the air. Researchers in the Lake Tahoe area had been watching the fire carefully. When it became clear that smoke would soon cloud the Tahoe Basin, they moved quickly to deploy a special robotic glider, designed to track changes in the lake as smoke conditions worsened.
Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire holds steady amid cooler temperatures, but weekend wind could be risky
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 67,669 acres and...
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
