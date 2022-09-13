Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Turbo Overkill is a Giblet-Gushing Cyberpunk Shooter That Feels Unstoppable at 500+ FPS
There’s nothing quite like the rush of ripping and tearing your way through swarms of grotesque enemies at a speed that would likely earn you a traffic violation in real life. The high-speed first-person shooter genre was majorly popular in the 1990s, once dominated by games like DOOM, Quake, Wolfenstein, and Duke Nukem 3D to name only a few. But as PC hardware and monitors have steadily grown more advanced and, by extension, capable of handling much higher frame rates, this specific flavor of shooter, known today as the “boomer shooter,” has steadily made its return with tributes like Dusk and Post Void. And now, the heavily cyberpunk-inspired Turbo Overkill seems like the next big leap in boomer shooter madness, taking its cues from the aforementioned classics and combining it all with some of the newer sensibilities introduced in games like DOOM Eternal and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. But thanks to its delightfully low-res graphic style that allows it to run at some incredibly high frame rates – Turbo Overkill can spit out frame rates of 500fps or above, if you have the hardware to support it. I got to try it for myself at PAX.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Collider
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer
The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
IGN
Turbo Overkill Episode 2: Hands-On With a 500fps Boomer Shooter
We went hands-on with Turbo Overkill Episode 2, a retro-styled fast-action boomer-shooter FPS that we played at over 500fps. And no, that's not a typo. Previewed on PC by Gabriel Moss.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
IGN
What's New at the IGN Store: Lightyear Figures, Metal Gear Solid, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. From brand new Nendoroids from Pixar's Lightyear, to an amazing model kit from Capcom's Mega Man X, to a life-sized bust of Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series, there's something for everyone. Whether you love movies, anime, or video games, you'll want to check out the new products up for preorder this week. And, if you see something you like, click the star icon! That will help us know what types of cool collectibles you'd like to see on the IGN Store in the future.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IGN
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Comments / 0