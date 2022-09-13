Read full article on original website
Related
backingthepack.com
Texas Tech comes to town in a huge early litmus test for NC State
It’s been 19 years since NC State and Texas Tech met on the football field—that was a 49-21 Wolfpack win in Carter-Finley on what I would swear at the time was the hottest day in the history of the planet. The year prior, State topped the Red Raiders in overtime, 51-48, thanks to a breakout performance by TA McLendon.
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil
From UNC (1997) to Appalachian State (2022), ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil. When ESPN’s popular traveling circus known as College GameDay visits Appalachian State for its weekly live national broadcast on Saturday morning, it will be visiting the state of North Carolina for only the seventh time in its 30-year history as an on-site production.
ESPN
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule
The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina A&T State University and Duke University prepare for football face-off
North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Duke leads 2-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Duke’s Mike Elko is off to an unbeaten start as a first-time head coach, including last week’s win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. That has built some […]
cbs17
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
Northeast Guilford WR Barry Tate commits to Campbell
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School wide receiver Barry Tate announced his commitment to Campbell University on Thursday evening. He announced his commitment on social media. Tate is a three-star wide receiver and the No. 35 player in North Carolina's Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com. Standing at...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
cbs17
Cleveland High School quarterbacks coach having unrivaled success
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Quarterback No. 1 at Cleveland High School has a lot of eyes watching his every move, on and off the field. “Yeah maybe a little pressure, but that comes with the fact that they get a lot of attention when things go well,” Cleveland High School quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Joseph Capps said.
Inside Nova
Longtime friends, coaches share the bench again
For Bobby Dobson and Tony Bentley, being on the same bench again as basketball coaches for the first time since 2002 was like old times, but with a few differences. The two shared the bench for a few weeks during the spring and summer AAU season leading the Team Prolook 17-under boys squad, which included players for Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools in Arlington and from other Northern Virginia schools. Bentley was the head coach and Dobson the assistant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
The ‘winningest man in barbecue’ is coming to Raleigh. Here’s how to meet him.
Ahead of his appearance in Raleigh this weekend, celebrity pitmaster Myron Mixon weighs in on The N&O’s barbecue bracket and tells us what makes winning ‘cue.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
Comments / 0