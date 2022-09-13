Rex looks at Lindsey Graham mansplaining his federal abortion ban

Like many Republicans before and after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Lindsey Graham repeatedly said how important it is for the states to regulate abortion. So it was with considerable intellectual whiplash that Graham abandoned the states Tuesday and proposed a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. I half-expected him to vanish in a poof of hypocrisy.

What struck me most were four words Graham spoke: “I picked 15 weeks.” That prompted me to send this tweet :

“Lindsey Graham began explaining his federal abortion ban legislation by saying: ‘I picked 15 weeks…’

“Watching a man say ‘I picked’ as it relates to legislation controlling women's reproductive rights was about the most on-brand Republican move I've seen

“Vote, folks.”

That tweet started to blow up, suggesting many others saw what I was seeing. So I turned it into this column about Graham mansplaining the GOP into a deeper midterm hole.

I'm an Alabama pastor. I watered flowers. What made me a suspect?

By Michael Jennings

As I sit here in my home office thinking about the events that transpired in May, it seems I have a million and one thoughts and questions .

I can’t help but wonder what was going through Emmett Till’s young innocent mind when two racist white men stormed his great-uncle's home in 1955 and demanded for him to come with them.

A still from body cam from the Childersburg (Ala.) Police Department, released by attorneys for Michael Jennings, a longtime pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Alabama. Police arrested him May 22, 2022 for obstructing government operations. Jennings said he was watering the flowers for his neighbor who was away. Charges were dropped in June. Childersburg (Ala.) Police Department via The Embry Law Firm

Did Emmett think this would be the last time he would see his Mississippi relatives? Was he reflecting on the last conversation he had with his mother back in Chicago? Did he fathom he would die a brutal death?

I think about all of the other African American men who suffered at the hands of racist, and eventually murderous, white men. I think about what their thoughts were in each situation. What were Eric Garner's final thoughts as he repeatedly cried out that he couldn't breathe on that horrific day on Staten Island, New York? What was George Floyd thinking as his life was being stripped away in Minneapolis as though it never belonged to him but instead to his killer? Read more ...

