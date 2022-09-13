ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rex looks at Lindsey Graham mansplaining his federal abortion ban

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wTns_0huBT6Rp00

Like many Republicans before and after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Lindsey Graham repeatedly said how important it is for the states to regulate abortion. So it was with considerable intellectual whiplash that Graham abandoned the states Tuesday and proposed a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. I half-expected him to vanish in a poof of hypocrisy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJlqU_0huBT6Rp00
USA TODAY Opinion columnist Rex Huppke. Sebastian Hidalgo, For USA TODAY

What struck me most were four words Graham spoke: “I picked 15 weeks.” That prompted me to send this tweet :

“Lindsey Graham began explaining his federal abortion ban legislation by saying: ‘I picked 15 weeks…’

“Watching a man say ‘I picked’ as it relates to legislation controlling women's reproductive rights was about the most on-brand Republican move I've seen

“Vote, folks.”

That tweet started to blow up, suggesting many others saw what I was seeing. So I turned it into this column about Graham mansplaining the GOP into a deeper midterm hole.

- Rex Huppke

What else is Rex writing?

I'm an Alabama pastor. I watered  flowers. What made me a suspect?

By Michael Jennings

As I sit here in my home office thinking about the events that transpired in May, it seems I have a million and one thoughts and questions .

I can’t help but wonder what was going through Emmett Till’s young innocent mind when two racist white men stormed his great-uncle's home in 1955 and demanded for him to come with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY20L_0huBT6Rp00
A still from body cam from the Childersburg (Ala.) Police Department, released by attorneys for Michael Jennings, a longtime pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Alabama. Police arrested him May 22, 2022 for obstructing government operations. Jennings said he was watering the flowers for his neighbor who was away. Charges were dropped in June. Childersburg (Ala.) Police Department via The Embry Law Firm

Did Emmett think this would be the last time he would see his Mississippi relatives? Was he reflecting on the last conversation he had with his mother back in Chicago? Did he fathom he would die a brutal death?

I think about all of the other African American men who suffered at the hands of racist, and eventually murderous, white men. I think about what their thoughts were in each situation. What were Eric Garner's final thoughts as he repeatedly cried out that he couldn't breathe on that horrific day on Staten Island, New York? What was George Floyd thinking as his life was being stripped away in Minneapolis as though it never belonged to him but instead to his killer? Read more ...

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rex looks at Lindsey Graham mansplaining his federal abortion ban

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Lindsey Graham Says Real Trouble Lies Ahead If Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump as multiple investigations are pending against him. Since the January 6 summer hearings concluded, data revealed that an overwhelming majority of voters support the ongoing investigations against Trump, including the FBI's August raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Once headlines broke about the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Minneapolis Police#Politics Federal#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#Ukrainian#Maga
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

600K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy