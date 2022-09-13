ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football's return dominates Nielsen television ratings

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQyX2_0huBSRcO00

The Nielsen company's list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 5-11, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC, 23.3 million.

2. NFL Football: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, NBC, 19.94 million.

3. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 17.9 million.

4. “NFL Pregame” (Thursday), NBC, 13.42 million.

5. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:54 p.m.), NBC, 13.27 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.04 million.

7. “NFL Kick-Off Show,” NBC, 9.3 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 7.64 million.

10. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:28-7:53 p.m.), NBC, 7.62 million.

11. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.12 million.

12. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.7 million.

13. College Football: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 4.86 million.

14. College Football: Kentucky vs. Florida, ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.16 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.05 million.

17. “Monarch,” Fox, 4.03 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.

19. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.57 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 3.53 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It”

Look at ol’ Tim Tebow getting the last laugh. Anybody who follows college football knows Tebow as arguably the greatest quarterback in Florida Gator history, winning a Heisman Trophy and was practically the face of college football for the years he was at Florida. However, he may be known most now for being an analyst, his outspoken Christian beliefs, and his philanthropy work since his NFL career ended. With that being said, little did I know that there was a […] The post Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

834K+
Followers
178K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy