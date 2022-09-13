Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
Eagles worked out two players ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Vikings
The Eagles had two players in workouts on Thursday, as Aaron Wilson reports that Keaton Sutherland and Parker Ferguson both visited the NovaCare Complex. The tryouts could be in response to the Lions signing offensive guard prospect Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad. Gallery. Best photos from Eagles 38-35...
NBC Sports
What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?
The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell chats with cops about NBA during weed stop
The traffic stop ultimately resulted in a charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana -- a Class D Felony in the state -- after a search of the vehicle revealed "three pounds of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag." Fortunately for the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year, he...
NBA・
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Florida vs. USF: Need to knowUSF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this ...
Comments / 0