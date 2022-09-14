5th round of migrants bused in to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive at Union Station

A fifth round of migrants bused to Chicago from the southern border by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived at Union Station Tuesday afternoon.

ABC7's cameras captured two charter buses arriving. We've intentionally blurred the faces of the passengers for their protection.

Immediately upon arrival, the migrants were loaded into CTA buses. As with previous arrivals, the migrants will undergo screening to figure out housing and healthcare needs.

More than 360 migrants have been bused into Chicago from Texas since the end of August. So far, the city has not given an official count on the latest arrivals.

Over the weekend, several CTA buses took migrants who'd been bussed from Texas to Chicago out to a hotel in Elk Grove Village

"These Democrat elites are absolute hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," said Renae Eze, Governor Abbott's press secretary, said in a statement.

"This is all a political game for Governor Abbott and frankly, it's cruel," Gov. JB Pritzker said.