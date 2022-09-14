ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th round of migrants bused in to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive at Union Station

A fifth round of migrants bused to Chicago from the southern border by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived at Union Station Tuesday afternoon.

ABC7's cameras captured two charter buses arriving. We've intentionally blurred the faces of the passengers for their protection.

RELATED | Some Texas migrants housed in suburban hotels; Burr Ridge mayor says he wasn't warned

Immediately upon arrival, the migrants were loaded into CTA buses. As with previous arrivals, the migrants will undergo screening to figure out housing and healthcare needs.

More than 360 migrants have been bused into Chicago from Texas since the end of August. So far, the city has not given an official count on the latest arrivals.

RELATED | Texas migrants arriving to Chicago will need long-term support, some say

Over the weekend, several CTA buses took migrants who'd been bussed from Texas to Chicago out to a hotel in Elk Grove Village .

"These Democrat elites are absolute hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," said Renae Eze, Governor Abbott's press secretary, said in a statement.

"This is all a political game for Governor Abbott and frankly, it's cruel," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 76

Pat McCarthy
6d ago

What suburb will Lori Lightfoot and JB Pritzker disingenuously forward these undocumented immigrants onto, as they blame Texas Governor Jim Abbott for doing the same exact thing that they are doing.

Reply(1)
36
Stoptheinsanity
6d ago

Hey JB TALK TO THE BIG BOSS HE CAUSED ALL THIS BS. AND NOW YOU GET EVEN BY SENDING THEM TO TOWNS WITH REPUBLICAN MAYORS. WOW‼️talk about getting even.

Reply(3)
34
Larking
6d ago

No wonder they keep coming . It’s like a vacation. Free everything. Food , shelter, . The best hotel in the suburbs. Next they be running for office. Mayor, Governor, President. This is what happens when the problems are not addressed and just ignored.

Reply(3)
22
 

