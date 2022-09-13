Mayor Bibb asks for internal investigation of response times in woman's killing

The mother of a woman brutally killed in her own home says she wants to know why it took so long for police to arrive.

The details of this case are disturbing.

One neighbor who called 911 says it took the police too long to get there.

Carly Capek died one week ago after she was attacked on W. 78th street near Lorain.

Her house is less than three miles from a police station.

The mayor’s office has now called for an internal investigation regarding the response time.

Pam Sidelka is in shock about her daughter’s death.

“She did not deserve this. No one deserves something like this,” said Sidelka.

She says she won’t find peace until she knows everything about the day her daughter, Carly, was killed.

“I don’t know if it would have made a difference but the fact that it took so long and that she had to suffer for so long as he did this to her,” said Sidelka.

Calvin Nettles, who according to court records, also goes by Gregory Martin, is charged with murder.

“He took bites out of her face.”

The injuries were so bad, says Sidelka that she was told an open casket funeral might not have been possible.

“He just said when you get the clothes make sure they’re long sleeves and a high neck,” said Sidelka.

Court records show Capek was found in her bedroom last Tuesday with several cuts to her face and head. Police said Nettles was high on PCP.

The coroner’s office says Capek died of sharp and blunt force injuries.

“I was out on the porch and a girl ran out and was screaming help, help,” said neighbor Katherine Burnheimer.

Burnheimer was among several 911 callers.

“He had her in the doorway and he was strangling her,” said Burnheimer.

She says she heard screams and glass breaking and told the dispatcher she needed an ambulance and police but police right away.

“They said they’d send a car out as soon as we can,” said Burnheimer.

News 5 Investigators asked Mayor Bibb about the response time for this case. He says he is aware of it and instructed police internal affairs to investigate and address any structural concerns.

“I wasn’t happy about it and as Mayor of this city making sure we have adequate public safety will always be my number one priority,” said Mayor Bibb.

Police call records show this is a priority one felony assault. The incident time started at 12:34 p.m.

EMS is noted as arriving at 12:45 p.m. and two minutes later asked dispatch if police have an ETA.

It’s unclear exactly when police arrived, but court documents show Nettles was arrested at 1 p.m.

“I understand our police are under a lot of pressure to me when somebody is calling telling them somebody is being murdered to me that’s like a priority call,” said Sidelka.

She says Capek was a kind person and mother of four, the youngest just 12.

Pam Sidelka

“She trusted her friend and he came into her house. I’m sure she did not think that day she was going to be killed,” said Sidelka.

Nettles is in jail on a one-million-dollar bond.

Capek’s mother wants to know what time police arrived because EMS got there first and couldn’t render aid until police showed up.

After we talked to the mayor last night about response times, we were told by the city they’d be working on setting up an interview with police. That hasn’t happened.

Just before this story aired, News 5 Investigators got several 911 calls through a public records request.

One caller is begging for police.

"Did you already talk to the police department?” asked the dispatcher.

“No, no, they sent me to ambulance,” said the caller.

“Listen I already have help started. Do you know if he is still in there? Yes, he is."

News 5 Investigators will continue to look into the 911 calls and press police for answers.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Carly's funeral expenses. Find more info here .

