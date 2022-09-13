ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD named suspect who used firearm and injured an officer

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a briefing on the 8th officer involved shooting in 2022 .

BREAKING STORY: Police: Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after 'exchange of gunfire' in Las Vegas' university district

The incident occurred near the university district of Las Vegas, close to the University Gardens Apartments at University Center Drive.

Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said the shooting began with a traffic stop conducted by Officer Tierney Tomburo and her partner.

McGrath said officers asked 27-year-old Gabriel Charles was asked to join them at the front of their police cruiser for a weapon check, and Charles ran from officer Tomburo who gave chase.

Police said during the foot pursuit Charles pulled a gun, turned, and fired one round at Tomburo before his gun jammed.

McGrath called the jam a "stovepipe" where the bullet casing doesn't eject clear from the handgun's slide.

"The gun will not fire when it's like that, but there were 14 additional rounds in the magazine," he said.

Charles single shot hit LVMPD officer Tierney Tomburo in the hip and she immediately collapsed, but McGrath said Tomburo was able to fire four shots at Charles from the ground killing him.

OFFICER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL: Las Vegas police officer released from hospital after shooting near UNLV

Police said, if Charles had survived, he would have been facing several charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a protected person, battery with a deadly weapon, resisting with a firearm, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

