fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
fox7austin.com
2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
fox7austin.com
Traffic flow to reduce to one lane along E. William Cannon near Onion Creek
AUSTIN, Texas - Road improvements along E. William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek will affect traffic flow Friday, says the city of Austin. Traffic flow along E. William Cannon between S. Pleasant Valley Road and Running Water Drive in South Austin will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 16.
fox7austin.com
Major roadway improvements underway along E. Stassney in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Major roadway improvements are underway in South Austin and drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through the work zone. The project is along E. Stassney Lane between Teri Road and Burleson Road and is funded through the voter-approved 2018 Bond. The street is expected to go under a full reconstruction in order to "create a safer, smoother commute for residents."
fox7austin.com
Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule
AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
fox7austin.com
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
fox7austin.com
Austin Public Safety Commission assigned to Parks and Rec Board to address crime in parks
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Public Safety Commission assigned one of its members to a working group of the Austin Parks and Recreation Board. This comes after a couple of violent crimes were committed recently in popular parks. Throughout the day, Austin parks are packed with joggers, walkers and bikers,...
fox7austin.com
Intake at Austin Animal Center restricted as shelter at overcapacity
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center has temporarily restricted intake as officials say the shelter is at overcapacity. It's holding an event on September 17 to help get animals adopted. Officials say the shelter currently has more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up...
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
fox7austin.com
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
fox7austin.com
'Salsa for the Soul' helps raise money for local Hispanic non-profits
Show off your salsa dancing skills and take free lessons this weekend for a fundraiser for local non-profits serving Hispanic kids, women, and families. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and shows off her dancing skills.
fox7austin.com
Learning how to square dance
Modern Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the state dance of Texas from the Austin Square and Round Dancing Association.
fox7austin.com
Learning to square dance with Austin Square and Round Dancing Association
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years. Square dancing is also considered the state dance of Texas and is also the national folk dance of the U.S. You can learn how to dance yourself at one of...
