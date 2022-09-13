AUSTIN, Texas - Major roadway improvements are underway in South Austin and drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through the work zone. The project is along E. Stassney Lane between Teri Road and Burleson Road and is funded through the voter-approved 2018 Bond. The street is expected to go under a full reconstruction in order to "create a safer, smoother commute for residents."

