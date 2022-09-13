Read full article on original website
Williamsport downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 2-1
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Wildcat soccer team hosted PHAC opponent Williamsport for a showdown at Malinak Stadium Thursday night. The first half of the game both teams were busy trying to create scoring opportunities, shots on goal, and dangerous set pieces. It was a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
Fruits of their labor: An orchard is planted at LHU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – A very ambitious project was underway at Lock Haven University this morning when two dozen or so athletics, community, and biology class volunteers descended on a grassy courtyard in front of the Fairview Suites dormitory on North Fairview Street. “One of our goals is to...
September offers best time to view elk herd
Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
