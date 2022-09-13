ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, ND

Interview with Ward County Sheriff ahead of fundraiser

By Lauren Davis
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News’ Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Ward County Sheriff, Robert Roed, ahead of the 16th annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser.

Law enforcement officials and Special Olympics athletes and partners will be serving the public as they greet, wait on tables, and educate about the program on September 13 and 14 from 5 to 9 p.m.

16th annual Tip-A-Cop at Applebees for Special Olympics

The fundraiser is being held at Applebee’s locations in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, West Fargo, and Williston.

The goal is to awareness and money for Special Olympics North Dakota.

