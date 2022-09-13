Read full article on original website
Feds fault Upstate Medical University after baby monkey dies in lab
Syracuse, N.Y. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Upstate Medical University for violating federal animal welfare regulations after a baby monkey used for research was found dead at Upstate in its cage. A July 14 inspection by the USDA determined the infant marmoset monkey died at Upstate...
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
cnycentral.com
Veterinary center in CNY to begin closing on weekends due to lack of staff
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s a nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians and most of the techs that are still working are currently being overworked and some of them are burnt out, which explains why a popular vet center in Central New York will no longer be open 24/7, at least for the next few months.
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
cnycentral.com
$5 million awarded to 10 Upstate New York community colleges to expand healthcare programs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants Program has awarded $5 million to community colleges in Upstate New York to expand healthcare education programs, close opportunity gaps, and increase access to good-paying, in-demand healthcare careers across the state, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday.
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
cnycentral.com
CNY Central participates in Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY Invitational
Oneida, N.Y. — More than 200 golfers from Central New York, the Southern Tier, and even Pennsylvania gathered at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Oneida Thursday to participate in the Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY Invitational. The golf tournament raised money to support families of seriously ill children...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
cnycentral.com
Salvation Army helping fight food insecurity with donation spots outside of the JMA Dome
SYRACUSE N.Y. — It’s a big weekend for Syracuse Football, a real measuring stick game, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the JMA Wireless Dome at noon on Saturday. But perhaps the bigger story from The Dome is off the field. The Salvation Army is teaming...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
cnycentral.com
Some CNY schools report return to class is going well with less COVID protocols in place
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. — Central New York is closing in on the second week of the new school year and superintendents around the region believe it’s off to a good start. In 2021, students had to wear masks and in 2020 it was virtual learning, but are school districts too relaxed with their COVID-19 protocols this year?
13 WHAM
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
cnycentral.com
Lil Durk, Toosii concert in Syracuse canceled after rapper suffers eye injury
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Rapper Lil Durk has canceled the remainder of his tour, which included a concert at St. Joe’s Amphitheater in Syracuse after he suffered an eye injury during a music festival in late July. Lil Durk and Syracuse native Toosii were scheduled to perform on October...
cnycentral.com
NYS Attorney General James to hold gun buyback event in Onondaga County
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will host a gun buyback with the Camillus Police Department on Saturday, September 17 at the Camillus Fire Department. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is part of the attorney general’s ongoing effort to help...
