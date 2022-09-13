Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions
The staff of Longhorns Country provide their predictions for the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Cole Lourd taking second-team reps for Texas football in practice
The quarterback situation for Texas football is constantly evolving this week thanks to the plethora of injuries this team suffered at the position last weekend, along with the apparent injury issues for true freshman Maalik Murphy. The injury issues for the trio of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers, junior Hudson Card, and Murphy have placed strain on the Texas quarterback room this week.
Texas football WR commit Jonah Wilson playing like a 5-Star in 2022
Wide receiver recruiting has taken center stage of late on the trail for Texas football and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Texas could be one step away from rounding out the wide receiver recruiting in the 2023 class, which this staff is hoping will come from the highly touted four-star Longview wideout Jalen Hale.
‘You guys can keep poking the bear’: Steve Sarkisian’s fiery response to Texas football QB question after Quinn Ewers injury
Texas football has some genuine excitement to it again after almost taking down Alabama. Steve Sarkisian’s squad lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury in the first quarter. Now, they will have to figure out where to go from here as the redshirt freshman recovers. Ewers will be sidelined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions
Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
Texas Longhorns players pick up NIL deal with pizza place near UT campus
Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has been growing over the past three years, allowing college athletes to profit off their own image.
College Football News
Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview
Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Texas (1-1), UTSA (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Sure, there’s a moral victory of pushing the then-No. 1 team in the nation to the brink, but to get so close and come up with that good of a performance only to lose in such painful fashion …
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns
Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
KENS 5
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband
SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Round Rock vs Westwood
ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the first time in a while, the "original Round Rock rivalry" looks to be a competitive match-up as Round Rock and Westwood, the two oldest high schools in Round Rock ISD, meet Friday at Dragon Stadium. Both teams are sporting 3-0 records. This season has...
Austin Chronicle
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks
There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
newsradioklbj.com
Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization
The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
GUIDE: 21 breweries, wineries, distilleries in and around Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown
Rentsch Brewery has a taproom and outpost in Georgetown. (Courtesy Rentsch Brewery) Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown residents live near a variety of breweries, distilleries and wineries that make and sell beers, vodkas, whiskeys and wines. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Barking Armadillo Brewing. Family-friendly, live music, outdoor seating.
fox7austin.com
Learning to square dance with Austin Square and Round Dancing Association
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years. Square dancing is also considered the state dance of Texas and is also the national folk dance of the U.S. You can learn how to dance yourself at one of...
fox7austin.com
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
365thingsaustin.com
Top Notch Hamburgers
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
Comments / 0