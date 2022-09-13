Broussard Sports Complex announces new cooperative partnership

The City of Broussard has announced a new cooperative partnership with neighboring parks and 2D Sports to improve operation and user experience for baseball and softball tournaments.

Specifically tournaments hosted by the Broussard Sports Complex and the Robichaux Sports Complex in Crowley.

The three parks will be working with 2D sports and FASA (fastpitch softball) to create a more efficient use of the combined 28 turf fields available for youth baseball and softball.

The newly formed Acadiana Alliance will equip each park with the ability to maximize its facility capacity throughout the year, maintaining more consistent attendance levels and making scheduling more predictable, officials say.

Additionally, youth travel baseball and softball teams will enjoy a better overall experience with guaranteed play on artificial turf fields.

In turn, this will attract more teams to the tournaments happening in Acadiana, bringing more visitors and spending to the local community.

The Broussard Sports Complex will host multiple events in 2023:

2D Youth Baseball



Softball



Select Series



2D Coach Pitch



Youth World Series



LHSAA softball tournaments



PONY



FASA events

Park Director Jamison Abshire said,

"We want to provide teams that play here with an experience that's worth the drive. With all-turf fields, helpful staff, a playground, splashpad and full concessions, the Broussard Sports Complex will offer players, families and fans a fantastic tournament environment. By working together, we can make the best use of all our facilities while improving the experience for youth baseball and softball teams."

Courtesy of the Acadiana Alliance Acadiana Alliance 2023 Game Schedule





2D Sports has published a calendar with the scheduled events and details for 2023 for all three parks that can be found on their website by clicking here .

Age-group specific schedules will include designated park locations to help teams better plan travel and accommodations in advance.

