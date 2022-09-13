Read full article on original website
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
Journalist Sues NBC San Diego, His Old Employer, in Fallout of ‘Footnote 15’ Case
On May 2, Dorian Hargrove tweeted he was “super excited” about leaving NBC San Diego and “even happier” to reveal he was joining rival CBS8 (just 3.4 miles away). The award-winning journalist’s joy came into sharper focus just over a month later. On June 6,...
kusi.com
San Diego Lifeguard tryouts for Summer 2023 start next week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Lifeguards are set to have lifeguard tryouts next week for the Summer of 2023. The first swim tryouts are Sept. 22, 23, 24 at Ventura Cove. The tryout consists of a swim of 500 meters in under 10 minutes. KUSI’s Allie Wagner was...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill Opening Two Locations in San Diego
Healthy Street Food Spot Headed to Carmel Valley and Encinitas
kusi.com
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier
SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
elcidonline.com
Cathedral Thriving Once Again
“We haven’t won on their field since 2009” says one of our star football players at Cathedral Catholic High School. Cathedral Catholic finally came out into the win column after two losses against two nationally top 15 ranked teams. The team’s defense, led by Coach Montali, held down Helix’s offense to 13 points, proving their dominance across San Diego County. With cornerbacks Jack Church ‘23, Jaxon Holloway ‘23, and Anthony Taylor ‘25 shutting down their wide receivers.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
KPBS
San Diego selects developer for Sports Arena redevelopment
Tuesday, the San Diego City Council selected Midway Rising to redevelop the Sports Arena site. Then, a new COVID booster shot that targets the highly-transmissible omicron variant is now available. Next, California has a new tool to provide information on abortion access for people both in and outside of the state. And, a new study from UC San Diego and researchers in Mexico finds extortion in Tijuana is more widespread than previously thought. Then, how 3D printing has brought innovation and flexibility to the creation of goods that was never possible in traditional factories. Finally, the Broadway-bound musical ‘Come Fall in Love’ opens Wednesday night at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences
Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Marcella Lee selected to fly with the Blue Angels leading up to the Miramar Air Show
SAN DIEGO — The clear quiet skies above MCAS Miramar are about to get a lot more thrilling! The MCAS Miramar Air Show is coming back for the first time since 2019. The show has been on a pandemic pause, but now, it's roaring back full throttle to 'wow' the crowds.
kusi.com
Project Recover fundraising to find M.I.A. soldiers and give closure to families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American citizens who serve in the military dedicate their life to keep us safe, and some never make it home. The families of M.I.A. soldiers are left questioning what happened until some sign of closure is found. Retired United States Marine, and President & CEO...
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
NBC San Diego
This Houseboat Washed Up in Coronado –Shingles, Sliding Doors & All — During Storm Kay
It’s not what you usually see at the beach. On Breaker’s Beach, part of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, there is a blue and tan rectangular structure sitting squarely on top of what used to be a floating barge. It has several glass windows and a large opening leading to what looks to be a deck. The roof is even complete with shingles.
