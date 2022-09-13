ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
kusi.com

San Diego Lifeguard tryouts for Summer 2023 start next week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Lifeguards are set to have lifeguard tryouts next week for the Summer of 2023. The first swim tryouts are Sept. 22, 23, 24 at Ventura Cove. The tryout consists of a swim of 500 meters in under 10 minutes. KUSI’s Allie Wagner was...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
kusi.com

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier

SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
elcidonline.com

Cathedral Thriving Once Again

“We haven’t won on their field since 2009” says one of our star football players at Cathedral Catholic High School. Cathedral Catholic finally came out into the win column after two losses against two nationally top 15 ranked teams. The team’s defense, led by Coach Montali, held down Helix’s offense to 13 points, proving their dominance across San Diego County. With cornerbacks Jack Church ‘23, Jaxon Holloway ‘23, and Anthony Taylor ‘25 shutting down their wide receivers.
KPBS

San Diego selects developer for Sports Arena redevelopment

Tuesday, the San Diego City Council selected Midway Rising to redevelop the Sports Arena site. Then, a new COVID booster shot that targets the highly-transmissible omicron variant is now available. Next, California has a new tool to provide information on abortion access for people both in and outside of the state. And, a new study from UC San Diego and researchers in Mexico finds extortion in Tijuana is more widespread than previously thought. Then, how 3D printing has brought innovation and flexibility to the creation of goods that was never possible in traditional factories. Finally, the Broadway-bound musical ‘Come Fall in Love’ opens Wednesday night at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater.
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Robb Report

Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
