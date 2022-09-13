ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant

PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death

As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”

Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Jesus
Person
Michel Moore
People

Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder

Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The#The Los Angeles Times#Chicken Waffles
People

Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'

America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bears Trade Blows On Suburban Los Angeles Street

This ain’t something you see everyday. If you see two bears fighting, you’d typically expect to see them going at it in the woods, the mountains, or at a national park… Not in a residential area. However, bear sightings in neighborhoods in California are actually pretty common. Just take “Hank the Tank” for instance, the 500-pound bear that was framed for breaking into multiple homes in the South Lake Tahoe area (it was a completely different bear besides Hank the […] The post Grizzly Bears Trade Blows On Suburban Los Angeles Street first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Hollywood High School Student Dies and 3 Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Pills They Believed to Be Percocet

Four Hollywood teens likely overdosed on fentanyl, the LAPD said The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating four potential fentanyl overdoses after a teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School. On Wednesday, the LAPD said in a statement that officers were called to the high school around 9 p.m. Tuesday for an overdose investigation after a parent found his missing stepdaughter at the school. "She appeared to be a victim of an overdose and told the parent that a friend was also in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

320K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy