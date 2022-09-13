Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
KSNB Local4
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
klkntv.com
Minor house fire in East Lincoln caused by washing machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to house fire call near S 84th and Van Dorn Streets at around 9:45 Friday morning. Captain Jared Fredrickson said there was no smoke or fire when crews arrived. After investigating, an extinguished fire was found in the homeowner’s washing machine downstairs.
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Crete...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
klin.com
Flags Stolen From Pole At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police say sometime between September 9 and September 13 someone stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School at 4740 South 45th Street. “A U-S flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln street closures to begin on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parts of both South 70th Street and Touzalin Avenue will close beginning Monday, the city says. The northbound lanes of 70th from South to A Streets will close for private utility work. The sidewalks on the west side will be closed. The recommended detour is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after shooting pepper ball gun at truck near Raymond, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Road rage caused one Lincoln man to shoot a pepper gun at another driver Wednesday morning near Raymond, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Just after 11:30 a.m., a 47-year-old man slowed his truck down because a van was following too closely on Nebraska Highway 79 in northern Lancaster County.
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
