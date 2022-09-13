Read full article on original website
1011now.com
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
KETV.com
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
KETV.com
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
KETV.com
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
kios.org
#OPSProud-Day 3-Brand New School Opens, Staff in Full Gear, Kids Show Pride, Thomas Lee Tells How
It’s Day 3 of the annual #OPSProud Week celebration. All this week, “Live & Local” is speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids. Thomas Lee,...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 11-16
OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Frost, a new recommended route for Omaha's streetcar and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. The end of the Frost era in Lincoln. A look at why Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move now, plus potential candidates to be the next Husker coach.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Omaha
Omaha's 2020 census population was 486,051. How do you guys feel about living in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
KETV.com
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move
OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
Slain teen’s loved ones to pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering.
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
KETV.com
Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
KETV.com
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
