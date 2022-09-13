ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 11-16

OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Frost, a new recommended route for Omaha's streetcar and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. The end of the Frost era in Lincoln. A look at why Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move now, plus potential candidates to be the next Husker coach.
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move

OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry

ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
ARLINGTON, NE

