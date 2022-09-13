A conversation with an environmental scientist about plastic recycling and the decline in curbside pickup

Read full article on original website
Are Paper Bags Really Better for the Environment Than Plastic Bags?
In May, New Jersey became the first state to ban single-use bags made from plastic or paper in large grocery stores. The new ban lumps both types of totes together, but one is actually worse for the environment than the other. Which one? Paper bags. Surprised? Let's delve into the...
Consumers are skeptical of buying recycled goods. Are they right?
A recycled notebook is just as safe, sanitary, and cute as any other. Anete Lusina on PexelsClothes made from water bottles or straws made from recycled steel sound great, but they sometimes aren't easily sold.
Waste Management, North America's largest trash hauler, wants to shrink plastic pollution
America's largest waste hauler is investing in a company that recycles plastic shrink wrap. Flexible plastic accounts for nearly a quarter of all US plastic waste, yet only 5% gets recycled. Waste Management says the deal will help retailers use more recycled plastic. Nearly all of that plastic shrink-wrap around...
NGO retracts ‘waste colonialism’ report blaming Asian countries for plastic pollution
An environmental watchdog has retracted an influential report that blamed five Asian countries for the majority of plastic pollution in the ocean. The report, Stemming the Tide, from the US-based environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy, also included incineration and waste-to-energy as “solutions” to the plastics crisis. Published in 2015, it was decried as “waste colonialism” by hundreds of environmental, health and social justice groups across Asia.
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Researchers have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality. An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) reported the results today (September 5, 2022) in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Owner of a zero waste and refill store helps individuals live more plastic free
Annual family camping trips contributed to Kimberly Flores' appreciation of nature. The journalist turned entrepreneur recalls being out on the lake with her grandparents when she realized the importance of caring for the environment at just 10 years old.
'If it ain't broke, don't replace it': the first step to a sustainable kitchen space
It’s likely that buying sustainably is on your radar more now than ever before, and even if it’s not, it probably should be. In 2021, research from Deloitte* showed that 34 per cent of buyers had 'chosen brands that have environmentally sustainable practices' in an effort to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
ABC News
Swiss retailer rolls out 'coffee balls' to replace capsules
BERLIN -- Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year. The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as “coffee balls” — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized...
TechCrunch
Kav spools up a 3D printing factory for bike helmets in Silicon Valley
“Consumers like the thought of domestically produced goods, but the premium associated with paying a living wage, operating in a carbon-responsible way and U.S. regulations act as a deterrent. The recent supply chain snarls have companies scrambling to secure raw materials and inventory at great expense, undoing decades of just-in-time manufacturing and sparking global inflation. They are forced to make difficult decisions compromising on speed, quality and costs,” said Whitman Kwok, founder and CEO of Kav, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Kav set out to build the world’s most advanced helmets, and in the process create a beacon of how manufacturing can excel, not despite labor, environmental and regulatory considerations, but because of them.”
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Anellotech Wins Plastics Industry Association Bioplastics Innovation Award
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced sustainable technology company, Anellotech, as the winner of PLASTICS’ 2022 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The announcement came as part of PLASTICS’ annual, online #BioplasticsWeek awareness and education event. Anellotech won the award in recognition of the development of the first PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle made entirely from loblolly pine and other biomass feedstocks, potentially lessening the industry’s reliance on petroleum and natural gas as feedstocks. PET is a widely used plastic most commonly seen by consumers in plastic beverage bottles.
POLITICO
Mea culpa on plastics
A PLASTICS APOLOGY — The tides are turning against chemical recycling. A major environmental group took the unusual step this week of disavowing a 2015 report that recommended Asian countries take steps to curb the amount of plastics entering the ocean. Ocean Conservancy says it was wrong. Although the...
natureworldnews.com
New Study Reveals Nanoplastics on Food Chain Could Cause Potential Health Risks
A research published in Science Daily reveals that nanoplastics particles can be present in the food chain, from plants to insects and insects to fish. The findings show potential health risks for humans and animals. Plastic pollution has been a significant concern for the environment. The use of plastics has...
10 best reusable sanitary pads for a more sustainable period
Periods are a healthy and normal part of life for countless people across the globe, but something has got to go: the plastic waste often associated with them.Those who have periods will typically use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime. Each year, more than 3 billion single-use products are used by the UK’s menstruating population alone. The resulting disposal equates to some 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.Among the worst offenders of waste are single-use menstrual pads, which can contain up to 90 per cent plastic, thanks to the leak-proof base, synthetics that absorb moisture and the...
You eat over 900 tiny pieces of plastic a day and researchers don't fully know what it's doing to your health yet
"There are increasing reports of microplastic contamination in our drinking water, milk, food, and air," says a professor of environmental health.
Amazon’s tech empire is expanding into mechatronics
Amazon announced its latest robotics industry acquisition, Cloostermans, last Friday—the latest in a string of high profile business deals signaling the company’s continuing efforts to automate both its warehouse labor force and retail products. Founded in Belgium in 1884 as textile repair shop, Cloostermans now produces mechatronics. Businesses such as Amazon use this kind of technology to move and stack huge pallets, as well as for packing large scale product deliveries.
The 7 Best Drip Coffee Machines
When you hear the phrase “coffee maker,” in all likelihood you picture a drip coffee machine. In the U.S. drip coffee is the default. It’s the kind you get at diners, poured from a glass carafe with a black plastic handle (orange for decaf), kept on a burner for a questionably long time. When you go to Starbucks and ask for coffee — it’s drip. In the average hotel room, you’ll find a drip coffee machine.
Nature.com
Sustainable textiles though microbe-produced bioleather
A recent publication in Environmental Sciences Advances reports flame-retardant, colored and soil-biodegradable nanocellulose bioleather with tensile strength and ductility competitive with traditional leather. Further, the researchers report that these microbial biotextiles have a thousandfold reduction in human toxicity levels compared to cow leather with a carbon footprint lower than cow leather, synthetic leather and cotton.
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
