A conversation with an environmental scientist about plastic recycling and the decline in curbside pickup

Periods are a healthy and normal part of life for countless people across the globe, but something has got to go: the plastic waste often associated with them.Those who have periods will typically use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime. Each year, more than 3 billion single-use products are used by the UK’s menstruating population alone. The resulting disposal equates to some 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.Among the worst offenders of waste are single-use menstrual pads, which can contain up to 90 per cent plastic, thanks to the leak-proof base, synthetics that absorb moisture and the...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO