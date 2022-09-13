Read full article on original website
KPBS
Lack of adequate housing is a mortal danger for cancer patients
Among the many social and economic factors that can affect our health, the UC San Diego School of Medicine has found that housing insecurity is the one most strongly linked to death among cancer patients. The study appeared in the journal JAMA Network Open. It examined 1,277 people diagnosed with...
KPBS
CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer
Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
kusi.com
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases to 3.4% in August
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.1% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. August's unemployment rate was considerably less than August 2021's rate of 6.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
KPBS
Depression among local youth
Rates of depression among local youth have been on the rise for the last decade, according to San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services, and in many places there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of youth. In other news, California launched a website to provide information on abortion access. Plus, how 3D printing technology is changing manufacturing.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring
COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
KPBS
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines available as cases continue downward trend
San Diego County public health officials Friday reminded residents that bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available ahead of what is believed to a more virulent influenza season this winter. "COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are our best protection against the virus and I encourage anyone who is eligible for a booster to...
KPBS
Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels
In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
kusi.com
Former nurse calls out Sup. Nathan Fletcher’s failed policies that led to loss of her career
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From saving children’s lives to losing the career she loved. Former nurse Tawny Buettner gave an emotional speech at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday where she called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the failed policies that led to the loss of her career.
KPBS
Roundtable: Jail deaths approach a record high weeks before Sheriff election
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced another in-custody death this week of a man held at a jail in Otay Mesa. It's one of more than a dozen similar deaths this year as the law enforcement agency overseeing local jails awaits a change in leadership. KPBS Roundtable host Matt...
New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations
SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions
SAN DIEGO — For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
kusi.com
Adoption fees waved for all adult dogs at the SD Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you have been considering a new family pet, now is the perfect time!. Shelter space for adult dogs has been rapidly filling through the end of the summer months, so the San Diego Humane Society announced it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7-months and older through Sunday, Sept. 18.
NBC San Diego
sandiegocountynews.com
Customs and Border Protection net $4 million in hard narcotics seizures
San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted the smuggling of $4 million dollars worth of narcotics in the first week of September. The recent interceptions totaled over 820 pounds and come on the heels of other noteworthy narcotics seizures reported at...
