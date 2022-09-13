ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Lack of adequate housing is a mortal danger for cancer patients

Among the many social and economic factors that can affect our health, the UC San Diego School of Medicine has found that housing insecurity is the one most strongly linked to death among cancer patients. The study appeared in the journal JAMA Network Open. It examined 1,277 people diagnosed with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer

Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County unemployment increases to 3.4% in August

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.1% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. August's unemployment rate was considerably less than August 2021's rate of 6.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Depression among local youth

Rates of depression among local youth have been on the rise for the last decade, according to San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services, and in many places there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of youth. In other news, California launched a website to provide information on abortion access. Plus, how 3D printing technology is changing manufacturing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring

COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels

In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations

SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions

SAN DIEGO — For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Adoption fees waved for all adult dogs at the SD Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you have been considering a new family pet, now is the perfect time!. Shelter space for adult dogs has been rapidly filling through the end of the summer months, so the San Diego Humane Society announced it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7-months and older through Sunday, Sept. 18.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Mayor Accuses County of ‘Dumping' Homeless at City's Motels

Elected leaders in El Cajon Wednesday called out county government for "dumping" homeless people in their community's motels, a claim county officials say is misinformed and harmful. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell held a news conference in front of a motel in the East County...
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Customs and Border Protection net $4 million in hard narcotics seizures

San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted the smuggling of $4 million dollars worth of narcotics in the first week of September. The recent interceptions totaled over 820 pounds and come on the heels of other noteworthy narcotics seizures reported at...
SAN DIEGO, CA

