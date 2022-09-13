ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Health department helping patients amid uncertainty over coverage

By Edward Moody
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nRQt_0huBPpV500

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week, a federal judge ruled companies can withhold insurance coverage for HIV-prevention drugs, based on religious beliefs.

However, the Georgia Department of Public Health may be able to help if you are unable to get your medicine.

Since October 2018, DPH has operated its PrEP clinic to help more people gain access to the revolutionary drug that’s 99% effective in stopping HIV infections.

“We don’t have a vaccine, yet, that can prevent HIV, so PrEP is really a wonderful tool that we have,” said Dr. Gillian Greer with DPH’s Chatham Care Center.

The part-time clinic at DPH’s Drayton St. location currently accepts appointments on Mondays and serves only about 79 people who both have and don’t have insurance.

“Patients come in, they get tested for HIV. They also get tested for other sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis, you know, monitoring of their kidney function and liver function,” Greer said.

After screening, patients can then get a prescription for PrEP which stands for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. Truvada and Descovy are common drugs used.

“It is not a requirement of our PrEP program that patients have, um, insurance,” Greer said.

And that’s the true benefit for many.

The PrEP clinic finds programs for patients to get the expensive medication at a lower cost, sometimes no cost at all. Greer said the pharmaceutical companies that make the medication, “do have programs available to provide the medicine at not cost to patients that are eligible.”

This local resource could prove invaluable after the Texas ruling. Though, we’re still waiting to see what, if any, implications it will have nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

New bivalent COVID boosters available locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The newest COVID booster shot clinic is now up and running in Savannah. It’s offering the new updated bivalent shot. Bivalent vaccines mean it covers both the original coronavirus as well as the now commonly circulating BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. So, who is eligible? Anyone who has received the original […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Health expert says this flu season could be worst in decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health experts are warning that this year’s flu season could be the worst we’ve seen in decades. Some of the biggest spreaders of the virus are school-aged kids. That’s why local pediatricians say vaccinating children is especially important ahead of what will likely be an intense flu season.  Dr. Ben Spitalnick […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Health
State
Texas State
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Wellness Wednesday: Medical conditions and the toll it takes on your mental health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the mental health struggles of someone dealing with a serious medical condition. Below is information and advice from Mary Jo Horton, Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health. New Medical Condition’s Impact […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Drugs#Diseases#Medical Services#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Dph#Pre Exposure Prophylaxis
WSAV News 3

CAT introduces tracker to update riders on service changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) now has the new CAT Tracker that aims to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county. CAT Tracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 relief grants up for grabs for small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One-time COVID-19 relief grants are now open to any eligible business in the county. The grants are funded through the ‘American Rescue Plan Act’.  According to officials, the grants are first come, first served  If you would like to apply for one of these grants click here.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAV News 3

Labor agreement prevents rail worker strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has the potential to disrupt the supply chain and devastate the economy. That is what experts said about a threatened nationwide rail strike earlier this week. Many are breathing a sigh of relief after word of a late night labor agreement that will keep that from happening. It averts a shut down […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least three states — Colorado, Georgia and Michigan. […]
COLORADO STATE
WTGS

Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy