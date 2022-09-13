Read full article on original website
Residents speak out after violent night in Henrico, Richmond
A resident is speaking out after an array of gunshots rang out in front of her house Thursday afternoon, leaving one man critically injured and her property damaged.
NBC12
Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg mom didn’t hesitate to pull her daughter out of Guardian Christian Academy when she found out bullying incidents involving her daughter weren’t taken seriously by the administration. “I am so grateful to God that my daughter came to us and felt comfortable...
NBC12
Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city is still rattled over the murder of Armstrong High School freshman Tynashia Humphrey. The 15-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store Monday night. No suspects are in custody thus far, and outrage continues as many questions about her death go unanswered.
NBC12
‘It was just unbelievable’: Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
NBC12
VCU researchers connect neglected properties to violent crimes in most Richmond neighborhoods
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new VCU study reveals tax delinquent company-owned properties indicated violence in all but four of Richmond’s 148 neighborhoods. The study comes after a string of gun violence that has many residents and leaders looking for long-term solutions. Psychology professor Dr. Samuel West was inspired...
NBC12
Safety concern at Mechanicsville High School not credible, deputies say
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible safety concern at Mechanicsville High School. Earlier in the day, Principal Charles E. Stevens sent out a letter to families:. We have received several inquiries this morning regarding a possible safety concern at MHS that is circulating...
NBC12
Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat
LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...
NBC12
New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools. This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July. Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help...
Emporia man arrested for allegedly making threats that closed Lunenburg schools
The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a 30-year-old Emporia man for making threats that led to the closure of Lunenburg schools on Monday.
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
Police: Child escaped from kidnappers in Hopewell
According to the Hopewell Police Department, on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 64-year-old William Gardner of Hopewell and 42-year-old Amanda Muldez of Henrico persuaded a juvenile to meet them in Richmond and travel with them to Hopewell. At one point, Gardner and Muldez prevented the victim from using their phone to contact police and family.
NBC12
Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life. “This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”
‘Chloe, the crime-fighting cat’: Kitten saved by VCU Police officer
VCU Police officer, Jacob Klingman said he was on a recent patrol, when he heard what sounded like a cat in distress. Shortly after, he found the tiny kitty in the bushes outside of a facility.
NBC12
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
Man steals work truck in Henrico, hits another vehicle with it and leaves the scene
Henrico Police wants your help in figuring out who swiped a work truck from someone who stepped away from it briefly earlier this month.
NBC12
20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
NBC12
Man shot in the back in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NBC12
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Adam Oakes family and Virginia Commonwealth University have reached an agreement that identifies changes to fraternity and sorority life. Both sides hope that the changes will become a “national model” for colleges across the U.S. “Approved today by the Fairfax County Circuit Court,...
