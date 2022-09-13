ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools. This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July. Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Child escaped from kidnappers in Hopewell

According to the Hopewell Police Department, on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 64-year-old William Gardner of Hopewell and 42-year-old Amanda Muldez of Henrico persuaded a juvenile to meet them in Richmond and travel with them to Hopewell. At one point, Gardner and Muldez prevented the victim from using their phone to contact police and family.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life. “This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”
NBC12

Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man shot in the back in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
HOPEWELL, VA

