Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
CNBC

Tesla struggles with Elon Musk’s strict return-to-office policy

More than three months after Elon Musk's back-to-office edict, Tesla still doesn't have the room or resources to bring all its employees back to the office, sources say. The company is now surveilling employees' attendance, with Musk and other execs receiving detailed weekly reports on absenteeism. Some employees who were...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda

Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

Ukraine scored a big victory — Russia said so

For the first time, Russia admits defeat in a region of Ukraine. Nearly half of U.S. governors call on President Joe Biden to reverse his student loan debt plan. And what can you do when a repair person acts like a creep?. 👋 Happy Wednesday, Short List readers! Laura Davis...
POLITICS

