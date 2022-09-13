Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
WHNT-TV
Woman Charged in Lawrence County Dog Attack
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
WHNT-TV
Sheffield Inmate Baptism
Officials with the Sheffield Police Department say one of their main goals is to help inmates change their lives.
WHNT-TV
Inmates Looking for a Fresh Start
Officials with the Sheffield Police Department say one of their main goals is to help inmates change their lives.
WHNT-TV
Funds Approved for Inmate Monitoring System
The Morgan County Jail will soon get a technology upgrade to better keep track of inmates.
WHNT-TV
JCS Appoints New Superintendent
Jason Davidson was appointed Wednesday as the new Jackson County Superintendent.
WHNT-TV
9-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Lawrence County
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
WHNT-TV
Search Continues for Decatur Woman
Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
WHNT-TV
86th Annual Jackson County Fair
The Jackson County Fair is a longtime community tradition, and it promises another year of family fun.
WHNT-TV
19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻
It's finally here! Spooky season means pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and house-sized skeletons are everywhere. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes, going to orchards, festivals and hayrides are all great fall activities, but real Halloween fans want the scary stuff. News 19 has compiled a list of 19 haunts that...
WHNT-TV
Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Redstone Arsenal
After a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and better than ever on Redstone Arsenal.
