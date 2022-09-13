ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Majesty rides off into the sunset: Cloud over London resembles late monarch on a horse

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

From the double rainbow over Buckingham Palace when her death was announced to the heavens opening in symbolic downpour, the elements have appeared to reflect the nation's mood over the past several days.

Now one well-wisher has spotted a cloud figure that reminded them of Her late Majesty on one of her beloved horses.

The image, taken on Sunday in Wembley, north-west London, mirrors photos of a young Elizabeth riding in royal uniform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndpD7_0huBOfJU00
Horse lover: Princess Elizabeth in 1951 represents the King at a trooping ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oI8d9_0huBOfJU00
Final furlough? A cloud resembling a figure on horseback spotted in Wembley, London

It follows photographs of several clouds that resembled the Queen in her signature hats.

Eki Eguae, 37, spotted the cloud while on his way back from the shops near his home.

Eki, who showed the cloud picture to his colleagues, said he couldn't help but think that the Queen was looking over London.

The enthusiastic cloudspotter said: 'At first I hadn't thought about the Queen.

'But later I was thinking about the fact that she was so enthusiastic about horse racing, and while talking to my colleagues we were all saying it felt like she was behind it.

'It was a really strange to see it, the cloud just looked so perfectly like a horse with someone riding it.

'I was just amazed when I spotted it, I quite like seeing what shapes some clouds look like but this one was just so distinctive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1vXs_0huBOfJU00
From the double rainbow over Buckingham Palace (pictured) when the Queen's death was announced to the heavens opening in symbolic downpour, the elements have appeared to reflect the nation's mood over the past several days

