WKRC
Tri-State man accused of breaking into more than a dozen storage units
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is accused of breaking into 13 storage units at a St. Bernard business Wednesday and Thursday. Joseph Bolton faces 14 counts of breaking and entering for the crime at St. Bernard Storage. Police say he used bolt cutters to cut the fence at...
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
wbiw.com
Father arrested on felony charge for neglect of a dependant causing death
POSEY CO. – A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon father. On Thursday, September 8th, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 405 East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Indiana man facing child neglect charges after 9-month-old daughter’s death
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An Indiana father has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after his nine-month-old daughter died Sept. 8. Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Mount Vernon residence, but the child died a short while later at an area hospital, WFIE reported.
KSAT 12
Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says
A teacher in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested a month after a 5-year-old boy died because he was left inside a hot vehicle on campus, according to district officials. La Joya ISD told KSAT that Diana Treviño-Montelongo, 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide. Treviño-Montelongo was booked...
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
cbs4indy.com
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On Tuesday, September 13, 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.
WKRC
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
WKRC
Utah lawmakers send warning to providers that elective abortion remains felony offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Abortion providers were warned by a group of Utah legislators that elective abortion remained a felony crime in the state. Officials from the state are currently prohibited from bringing cases under the state's trigger ban due to a preliminary injunction. If the preliminary injunction...
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
2 teens accused in Oildale slaying have hearing postponed to October
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they are awaiting reports filed in the case. Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are due back in Juvenile Court next month for a readiness hearing. They’re accused of killing […]
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
