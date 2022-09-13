ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Father arrested on felony charge for neglect of a dependant causing death

POSEY CO. – A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon father. On Thursday, September 8th, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 405 East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Mount Healthy, OH
Indiana State
Ohio Crime & Safety
Indiana Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Mount Healthy, OH
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On Tuesday, September 13, 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
KGET

2 teens accused in Oildale slaying have hearing postponed to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens charged in the slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they are awaiting reports filed in the case. Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Roach are due back in Juvenile Court next month for a readiness hearing. They’re accused of killing […]
OILDALE, CA
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN

