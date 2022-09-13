Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WKRC
Local cervical cancer survivor shares her story as doctors see rise in cases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Specialists at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute have an important warning about a cancer on the rise in young women. It all started when Jennifer Wesley and her husband, Matt, decided to expand their family. Some routine tests at her gynecologist's office led to the discovery that she had cervical cancer.
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
WKRC
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
linknky.com
Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer
St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother facing charges after second child dies as result of co-sleeping
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters office said the child died in June as a result of co-sleeping. Deter's office said Hunter had another child who died from the same...
WKRC
CDC issues warning about rare condition that can lead to paralysis in children
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for some common symptoms seen in kids this time of year that get worse instead of better. It has to do with a new warning from the CDC about a rare condition that can lead to paralysis.
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a ‘superdodger’? Local doctor weighs in
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID— that’s about a quarter of everybody in the state. If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors are calling you a “superdodger.”. When it comes to...
WKRC
Local parenting center moving to a new location after 70+ years to help more families
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community group that's been helping Tri-State families for more than a century is getting a new home. The origins of Beech Acres Parenting Center date to 1849. Since its beginning, it has focused on helping children. The group has been at its Anderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
miamistudent.net
Multiple Oxford restaurants and two dining halls receive critical health code violations
The Butler County General Health District health inspectors have issued “critical violations” to six Miami University on-campus dining areas. Five Oxford restaurants were also given critical violations when inspectors visited earlier this month. Violations in Oxford went to SDS Pizza, United Dairy Farmers (UDF), Skyline Chili, Asia Market...
Amazon pushes back opening of Dayton facility to 2024
The retail giant has closed or canceled 44 facilities and delayed the opening of 25 sites as of this week, according to the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
WKRC
Local family unable to access "Hamilton" tickets dying father left to his daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl lost her father this summer. Nine days before that tragic day, she received a gift -- one they were supposed to fulfill together. Her father gifted her "Hamilton" tickets. Danielle Crawford has been a huge fan of "Hamilton" for several years. Her quest to...
WKRC
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
linknky.com
Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm
Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WDTN
SICSA Brings Our Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Kaitlin Becraft of SICSA joins us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato! He is an older, mellow pup, looking for snuggles, treats and a loving home.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Comments / 0