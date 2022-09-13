ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Local cervical cancer survivor shares her story as doctors see rise in cases

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Specialists at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute have an important warning about a cancer on the rise in young women. It all started when Jennifer Wesley and her husband, Matt, decided to expand their family. Some routine tests at her gynecologist's office led to the discovery that she had cervical cancer.
Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer

St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm

Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
SICSA Brings Our Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Kaitlin Becraft of SICSA joins us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato! He is an older, mellow pup, looking for snuggles, treats and a loving home.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH

