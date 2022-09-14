ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace (PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace in London after being flown from Edinburgh.

The coffin will stay in the central London palace’s Bow Room until the ceremonial procession to Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

– Wednesday September 14:

In a tribute to his late mother, the King will lead Wednesday’s procession behind the gun carriage carrying her coffin to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s lying in state will begin.

The coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, will be transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace.

The King, members of the royal family and senior staff of the late Queen and King’s households will walk slowly behind in a dignified silence without music on a route that will take 38 minutes.

There will be a gun salute from Hyde Park during the procession, with one round fired every minute.

Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during this period of mourning the Queen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to file solemnly past the Queen’s coffin 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – September 19.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

– September 15:

Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

– September 16:

The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues.

– September 17–18:

The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral.

Members of the public Me are invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the Queen.

– September 19:

There will be a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

The Independent

Prince William confronted about ‘forgetting’ Prince Harry’s birthday during Queen memorial meet and greet

Prince William was confronted about “forgetting” his brother Prince Harry’s birthday while greeting well-wishers who’d gathered to pay their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.On Thursday, William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived at Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes that were left for the late monarch. They were also greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers, including an eight-year-old girl who cried “with joy” when the Princess of Wales invited her to place a toy corgi and bouquet of flowers by the gates.According to The Sun, while the Prince and Princess of Wales engaged with the crowd, one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.“Do you like Paddington?” he asked. “Did you see the skit with Paddington and my grandmother?”The segment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday.The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.The King led his siblings, all dressed in military uniform, as they stood guard around the Queen’s coffin for the 15-minute ceremonial vigil. All four stood silent as mourners in the queue continued to walk past the coffin.A number...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
Community Policy