ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Return of football dominates Nielsen television ratings

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETFMj_0huBO7a900

The Nielsen company's list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 5-11, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas , NBC , 23.3 million.

2. NFL Football: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, NBC, 19.94 million.

3. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 17.9 million.

4. “NFL Pregame” (Thursday), NBC, 13.42 million.

5. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:54 p.m.), NBC, 13.27 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.04 million.

7. “NFL Kick-Off Show,” NBC, 9.3 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS , 7.85 million.

9. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 7.64 million.

10. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:28-7:53 p.m.), NBC, 7.62 million.

11. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.12 million.

12. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.7 million.

13. College Football: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 4.86 million.

14. College Football: Kentucky vs. Florida, ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.16 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.05 million.

17. “Monarch,” Fox, 4.03 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.

19. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.57 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 3.53 million.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy