Cañon City School District Superintendent details next step in education sites for proposed transgender policy

coloradotimesrecorder.com
Campaign Finance Complaint: Stephen Varela Lied to Secretary of State
A campaign finance complaint filed by Mary Beth Corsentino, chair of the Pueblo Democratic Party, alleges that Republican Senate candidate Stephen Varela failed to submit a candidate affidavit and financial disclosure and failed to report an expenditure, violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act. This most recent complaint stems from...
Daily Record
Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15
The Royal Gorge Preservation Project published an editorial to the Daily Record dated August 27, 2022, which outlined a perspective of Zephyr Minerals Ltd.’s exploratory/mining efforts, including their financial status. After submission of the editorial, the Canadian Securities Administrators published the second quarter of Zephyr’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement, which ended June 30, 2022.
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners extend local disaster declaration after cyberattack
With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyberattack Aug. 17 shut...
Daily Record
Keeping it local: Techstars Startup Week focuses on a ‘rural evolution’
FLORENCE — Entrepreneurs, tech-savvy community members, and local business owners met Wednesday at Florence’s Emergent Campus for one of many seminars provided by the organizers of Techstars Startup Week of Southern Colorado. One of Wednesday morning’s presentations was “Rural Evolution – START Initiatives and Sector Partnerships,” which focused...
Daily Record
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
Daily Record
High Country Bank announces new leadership
High Country Bank and the Board of Directors announce the promotion of Niki Stotler as Chief Executive Officer and President of High Country Bank. Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure, she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.
Palmer HS briefly placed on secure status due to police activity in area
District 11's Palmer High School was briefly placed on secure status this morning due to police activity in the area.
Government Technology
Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration
kdnk.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister...
KRDO
Pueblo artists celebrate completed murals and sculptures on the Arkansas Levee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, some artists and community members came out to see the newly completed murals and sculptures on the Pueblo Arkansas Levee, including a mural to honor journalist, author, and playwright Damon Runyon. One of the artists on the levee, Ryan Yanke, has waited 20 years to paint here....
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for medicaid theft
On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Department of Health has Reopened Following Cyber Attack
The Fremont County Department of Health has reopened. The department was closed for nearly a month following a cyber attack. Almost all Fremont County buildings have remained closed since the attack on August 17th. A state investigation determined that the cybersecurity attack resulted from BlackCat ransomware. The Health Department is...
Pueblo Police officer graduates from FBI National Academy
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department’s Chief Chris Noeller announced that Deputy Chief James V. Martin has graduated from the FBI National Academy. PPD said that the FBI National Academy is a ten-week advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training program. The academy accepts only participants with proven records within their agencies, with the average participant […]
Daily Record
‘A once-in-a-lifetime experience:’ Royal Gorge Bridge to celebrate Cañon City’s Sesquicentennial with concert
As part of Cañon City’s Sesquicentennial celebration, a special concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Elk Park Amphitheater. Bluegrass legends and lovers alike will come together under a canopy of stars for the ultimate bluegrass experience. Powerhouse headliner and...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
