Read full article on original website
Related
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
Person in the Midlands dies of West Nile virus, first in South Carolina this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person in the Midlands has died of the West Nile virus, state health officials confirmed Monday, the first West Nile death in the state this year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control did not say where the death took place, just stating that the death was in the Midlands region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington County Chronicle
Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022
Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
'No reason to believe' fired Richland jail director wasn't in good standing, county administrator says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he'll search for a new director for the county's jail but the process won't be rushed along. And he also said the county had no reason to believe there were issues with hiring the jail director who was dismissed. Brown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Fired Richland County jail director to challenge his dismissal
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
walterborolive.com
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
New coffee shop planned for Forest Acres
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres will be getting a boost of the caffeinated variety in 2023 if plans announced by a developer on Wednesday continue to move forward. Real estate firm Trinity Partners has announced that an Arkansas-based coffee company is eyeing the corner of Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard as part of its expansion into the South Carolina Midlands.
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
SC 988 suicide crisis hotline sees influx of calls, seeks more funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two months after the launch of the 988 hotline, South Carolina's only suicide crisis call center says it needs more funding to keep up with demand. The three digit number replaced a longer 1-800 number tied to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline. "We want to blast...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0