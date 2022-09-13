ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.  From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022

Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes

PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New coffee shop planned for Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres will be getting a boost of the caffeinated variety in 2023 if plans announced by a developer on Wednesday continue to move forward. Real estate firm Trinity Partners has announced that an Arkansas-based coffee company is eyeing the corner of Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard as part of its expansion into the South Carolina Midlands.
FOREST ACRES, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
