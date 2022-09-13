Read full article on original website
Monroe remembers sacrifices made on 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Monroe Township joined communities across the nation to honor the nearly 3,000 people lost from the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The township remembered 21 years late at Memorial Tree Park on Prospect Plains Road on Sept. 11. “On this National Day of Service and remembrance we honor the...
SOLUTIONS: Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary
This week the Hunterdon, Warren, and Central New Jersey Sierra groups presented a Zoom talk on the proposed Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary. Kip Cherry spoke for the Princeton members. The talk was delivered by Noah Chesnin, associate director for the New York Seascape Program and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS),...
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
Sauickie sworn in to begin serving in New Jersey Assembly
Alex Sauickie of Jackson was sworn in to the New Jersey General Assembly by Republican Leader John DiMaio, who delivered the oath of office from the chamber floor in Trenton on Sept. 15. Sauickie won a special convention in the 12th Legislative District in August to succeed the late Assemblyman...
Sayreville War Memorial High School student among nominees for 2022 Heart of a Giant Award; voting open until Oct. 2
SAYREVILLE – A student at Sayreville War Memorial High School has been nominated for an award recognizing Tri-State athletes who demonstrate accomplishments off the field. Aiden Gilbert is among the nominees for the 2022 Heart of a Giant Award. The award from the non-profit organization USA Football, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, highlights students associated with sports in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. According to USA Football, the award focuses on the characteristics of commitment, character, teamwork, dedication and will.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Cherry Valley Farm stand employees injured when vehicle strikes stand in Montgomery
Two employees of Cherry Valley Farm were injured when a 2017 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck crashed into the farm stand at 619 Cherry Valley Road Sept. 4, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department. The 16-year-old driver, who lives in Rocky Hill Borough, lost control of the vehicle, police said....
Shore News Network
Jackson Community Raises $2.2 Million for New Synagogue
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ - A spacious new synagogue being built on East Veterans Highway in Jackson near the intersection of Butterfly Road has been framed out this week. The Orthodox Jewish community in the Royal Grove community has raised $2,204,679, surpassing their $2 million fundraising goal.
wrnjradio.com
Driver suffering medical episode strikes several vehicles including unmarked NJ state police vehicle on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver suffering a medical episode struck several vehicles including an unmarked New Jersey state police vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. on I-287...
Never Forget: East Brunswick remembers 9/11 with candlelight vigil
EAST BRUNSWICK – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a candlelight vigil was held in memory for the thousands that perished, which included eight East Brunswick residents. Outside the East Brunswick Municipal Complex, residents gathered under canopies at the 9/11 Monument to remember the...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey
This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State. From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
getnews.info
Look No Further than Cranford, NJ For Exceptional Aesthetic Care
When you look into the mirror, where are your eyes drawn to? Do you find yourself fixated on fine lines, wrinkles, or discoloration? Do you spend more time than you’d like to admit pulling up sagging skin with your hands, reminiscing on the days where you didn’t have jowls, and your neck didn’t hang below your chin? You are not alone! It is human nature to focus on things we wish were different, how can we not when we are surrounded by images of people who don’t seem to have any of these “imperfections”? While we are all beautiful the way we are, that can be hard for us to see, when there are a few imperfections we would feel so much better without. Aesthetic procedures are not just for celebrities anymore – we all deserve to feel like the best versions of ourselves! That is why Natia Rufolo opened INJX BY NAT Aesthetics in Cranford, New Jersey. INJX BY NAT Aesthetics makes it their mission to have you leave their office feeling the best you ever have.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
centraljersey.com
