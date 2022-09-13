ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Register News

SOLUTIONS: Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary

This week the Hunterdon, Warren, and Central New Jersey Sierra groups presented a Zoom talk on the proposed Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary. Kip Cherry spoke for the Princeton members. The talk was delivered by Noah Chesnin, associate director for the New York Seascape Program and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS),...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Sayreville War Memorial High School student among nominees for 2022 Heart of a Giant Award; voting open until Oct. 2

SAYREVILLE – A student at Sayreville War Memorial High School has been nominated for an award recognizing Tri-State athletes who demonstrate accomplishments off the field. Aiden Gilbert is among the nominees for the 2022 Heart of a Giant Award. The award from the non-profit organization USA Football, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, highlights students associated with sports in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. According to USA Football, the award focuses on the characteristics of commitment, character, teamwork, dedication and will.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson Community Raises $2.2 Million for New Synagogue

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ - A spacious new synagogue being built on East Veterans Highway in Jackson near the intersection of Butterfly Road has been framed out this week. The Orthodox Jewish community in the Royal Grove community has raised $2,204,679, surpassing their $2 million fundraising goal.
JACKSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffering medical episode strikes several vehicles including unmarked NJ state police vehicle on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver suffering a medical episode struck several vehicles including an unmarked New Jersey state police vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. on I-287...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
getnews.info

Look No Further than Cranford, NJ For Exceptional Aesthetic Care

When you look into the mirror, where are your eyes drawn to? Do you find yourself fixated on fine lines, wrinkles, or discoloration? Do you spend more time than you’d like to admit pulling up sagging skin with your hands, reminiscing on the days where you didn’t have jowls, and your neck didn’t hang below your chin? You are not alone! It is human nature to focus on things we wish were different, how can we not when we are surrounded by images of people who don’t seem to have any of these “imperfections”? While we are all beautiful the way we are, that can be hard for us to see, when there are a few imperfections we would feel so much better without. Aesthetic procedures are not just for celebrities anymore – we all deserve to feel like the best versions of ourselves! That is why Natia Rufolo opened INJX BY NAT Aesthetics in Cranford, New Jersey. INJX BY NAT Aesthetics makes it their mission to have you leave their office feeling the best you ever have.
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

