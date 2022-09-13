ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

fox5dc.com

19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Manassas, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
WTOP

Man shot near Inova Fairfax Hospital

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn...
ANNANDALE, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Brandishing Suspect Arrested

A suspect in a brandishing during a pursuit in South Stafford last month was arrested in Fredericksburg last week. On August 11th at 7:55 p.m. Deputy S.A. Russo attempted to stop a 2022 Can-Am three wheeled motorcycle on eastbound Kings Highway for traveling 100 mph in the posted 55 mph zone. The driver refused to stop, continuing eastbound at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Jordan Anderson
theriver953.com

FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA

DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
BOWIE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle

A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA

