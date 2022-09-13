Read full article on original website
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Accused Rapist Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Women, Attempted Robbery At Maryland Mall
A 36-year-old man is facing a host of charges after being linked to a sexual assault and for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple women at a Maryland mall before attempting to rob a store, police said. Washington, DC resident Sean Lorenzo Tolbert was tracked down and arrested by members of the...
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
Virginia man guilty of manslaughter in drug-fueled crash that killed friend
An Alexandria man was sentenced to 30 months in prison last week for his role in a drug-fueled crash that killed his friend in May 2020.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as much as 45 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges facing him.
WTOP
‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect indicted in 2 deaths; new charge added
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury...
WTOP
Man shot near Inova Fairfax Hospital
A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn...
staffordsheriff.com
Brandishing Suspect Arrested
A suspect in a brandishing during a pursuit in South Stafford last month was arrested in Fredericksburg last week. On August 11th at 7:55 p.m. Deputy S.A. Russo attempted to stop a 2022 Can-Am three wheeled motorcycle on eastbound Kings Highway for traveling 100 mph in the posted 55 mph zone. The driver refused to stop, continuing eastbound at a high rate of speed.
theriver953.com
FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
WUSA
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast
WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WTOP
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting
A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
Police Search For Hit And Run Driver Who Killed Woman Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk
Police are asking for the public's help locating the driver involved in a hit and run that killed a woman walking on a crosswalk in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. The victim was reportedly walking across the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway near Salisbury Drive when the...
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
Former Virginia ABC employee sentenced after charges of computer trespass, embezzling
MANASSAS, Va. — A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee has been sentenced to two years in prison after he faced an initial list of charges and pled guilty to felony computer trespass. Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, was charged initially for passing internal agency details to another...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
WTOP
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
