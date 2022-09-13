AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic this coming weekend will be affected by the Ironman 70.3 competition. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to the Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta. The cyclists will return to the transition area at the Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO