WRDW-TV
Remembering the victims: 31 people slain in the CSRA in 5 months
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. We’re asking local leaders for answers on what they’re doing about the...
WRDW-TV
AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
WRDW-TV
Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
WRDW-TV
Veterans hospital invites public to participate in blood drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s continues its partnership with Shepeard Community Blood Center through a blood drive this Friday at the veterans hospital’s downtown campus. Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs staff and community members are encouraged to participate in the event at 950 15th...
WRDW-TV
SRS contractor donates $10K to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary
FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, recently presented a $10,000 donation to Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School. The $10,000 grant will support the elementary school’s science, technology, engineering and math curriculum. SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson presented the...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Appling-Harlem bridge, Ironman to affect drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic this coming weekend will be affected by the Ironman 70.3 competition. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to the Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta. The cyclists will return to the transition area at the Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors. At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.
WRDW-TV
New shooting threatened at Josey High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Panicked parents converged on T.W. Josey High School after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The school was on lockdown for at least part of Tuesday. Spurred by the concern at Josey, some parents at Laney High School picked up their kids early, but Laney...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found...
WRDW-TV
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two shootings within hours at Augusta football games, the Richmond county School District is reviewing changes to security procedures. Gunfire sent the crowd into a panic Friday night at the Laney-Thomson game. Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were arrested in connection with the mayhem.
WRDW-TV
Crash on Peach Orchard kills 1 person, closes lane for day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash involving a tanker truck and another vehicle. A Keysville man has died after an accident Monday evening on Peach Orchard Road. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the tanker truck was heading southbound on Peach Orchard Road...
WRDW-TV
What deputies, school officials say about football shootings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities haven’t said whether there’s a link between two shootings at high football games in Richmond County, but three people have been arrested and one suspect is being sought. Deputies say Marquis Lee was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a tailgate party after...
WRDW-TV
‘We do want to feel safe’: Witnesses describe Josey shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at T.W. Josey High School. The incident that injured two people was one of two shootings in two days at Augusta high school football events. The other one was Friday night at Laney High School.
WRDW-TV
Shooting leaves victim critically injured in Wilkes County
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting victim was found critically injured in Wilkes County, rescuers reported Monday afternoon. Wilkes County Emergency Medical Services reported shortly before 5 p.m. that rescuers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Baltimore Road and Ashley Park Drive. One victim was treated on scene...
WRDW-TV
Volunteers come together to pick up trash at the border
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both sides of the Savannah River competed for one goal: which city could pick up the most volunteers and the most trash. At the second annual Trash Bash at the Border, volunteers spoke on why they want to continue keeping their community clean. The bright vests...
WRDW-TV
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
WRDW-TV
Arts in the Heart sees estimated record turnout of 100K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 40th annual Arts in the Heart Festival came to an end on Sunday, and while the numbers are still coming in, the festival may have hit a record turnout. In the world of arts festivals, this one is a pretty huge deal. Organizers estimate that...
WRDW-TV
North Columbia Elementary celebrates honor as Blue Ribbon School
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Columbia Elementary was recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. It is one of only 297 schools in the nation to receive the award and the fifth in Columbia County. On Monday, they held a celebration where they gathered all the kids to make the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened at T. W. Josey High School, Saturday afternoon September 17th. Officials say the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. following a football game outside of the football stadium. Deputies located two victims who appeared to have...
