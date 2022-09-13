PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents. Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO