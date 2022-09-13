ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents. Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
WPMI

SPLC Action Fund endorses Moshae Donald for Mobile County District Attorney

The SPLC Action Fund today announced its endorsement of Moshae Donald in the Mobile County District Attorney race. Donald has expressed a commitment to rehabilitative juvenile justice and a desire to utilize prosecutorial discretion for low-level marijuana possession as well as in health care scenarios that arise in the wake of the Dobbs decision. As a result, SPLC identified Donald as the candidate best equipped to serve Mobile County in a way that ensures equity and justice for all.
WLOX

Voters pass Moss Point restaurant tax increase

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s tax referendum passed with overwhelming support Tuesday night. A 2% tax increase will now apply to all restaurant bills in the city. Upgrading parks, improving structures to accommodate disabled people, and fixing fields for kids to play are some of the things the city plans to invest in.
WKRG News 5

New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
utv44.com

Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
utv44.com

Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
WKRG News 5

Medical Cannabis may be headed to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores could be in the running to enter the medical marijuana industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has begun the application process for those looking to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. Gulf Shores resident Ryan Shamburger is hoping to land one of 12 licenses available for cultivation. “I […]
