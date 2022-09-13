Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents. Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.
Workshop planned in Toulminville to outline long-term improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile wants to hear from people in the Toulminville area as the community holds a neighborhood planning workshop. We want to talk about improvements there. Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above. Bill: Well, the city of Mobile wants to hear from people […]
$501 million in hurricane relief money: here’s where it could go
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. South Alabama inched closer to receiving $501 million in “last resort” hurricane relief money this week, two years after Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. This week, officials from...
WEAR
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
Spooky sequel? Government Plaza’s roof is leaking again, and officials looking for answers
A little less than a decade ago, Mobile’s Government Plaza’s atrium was like a water park adventure. If it rained in Mobile, chances were that you could get wet walking to the courthouse as raindrops leaked through the massive building’s roof. County officials agreed in 2013 on...
Daphne restaurant owner now battling City Hall in continued struggle over unpaid taxes
Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants and Daphne City Hall are a tennis ball toss away from one another. A small parking lot is often shared by the two, and the restaurants have long been a popular place for pizza, steaks, seafood and calzones for City Hall employees and visitors.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County officials seeking additional funding for new aquatic center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“Really an aquatic center has been talked about probably into the 90s,” said Danny Corte with Mobile Sports Authority. Right now, a lot of swim meets in the area are held at Bishop State which is an older facility that can only accommodate smaller meets.
WPMI
SPLC Action Fund endorses Moshae Donald for Mobile County District Attorney
The SPLC Action Fund today announced its endorsement of Moshae Donald in the Mobile County District Attorney race. Donald has expressed a commitment to rehabilitative juvenile justice and a desire to utilize prosecutorial discretion for low-level marijuana possession as well as in health care scenarios that arise in the wake of the Dobbs decision. As a result, SPLC identified Donald as the candidate best equipped to serve Mobile County in a way that ensures equity and justice for all.
WLOX
Voters pass Moss Point restaurant tax increase
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s tax referendum passed with overwhelming support Tuesday night. A 2% tax increase will now apply to all restaurant bills in the city. Upgrading parks, improving structures to accommodate disabled people, and fixing fields for kids to play are some of the things the city plans to invest in.
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
utv44.com
Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
utv44.com
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
WLOX
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley Police Department hiring non-certified police officers; a ‘force multiplier’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like most places these days, the Foley Police Department is having trouble hiring-- they don’t have enough qualified, certified applicants. Now, they’re hiring non-certified officers with the intent for them to carry out support service duties... they won’t be carrying a weapon. The...
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
Medical Cannabis may be headed to Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores could be in the running to enter the medical marijuana industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has begun the application process for those looking to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. Gulf Shores resident Ryan Shamburger is hoping to land one of 12 licenses available for cultivation. “I […]
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
