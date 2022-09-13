ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Wu announces 2022-2023 SPARK Boston Council

Members poised to inspire civic leadership among Boston’s young adults. Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the newly-selected 2022-2023 SPARK Boston Council. The diverse, 40-member group will spend the next 12 months working to connect young adults to leaders in City government, City services, and one another. The SPARK Boston Council will advise Mayor Wu on City policies and programs affecting 20- to 35-year-olds.
BPDA Board approves affordable housing in Brighton and Mission Hill

Agency moves new high school forward for Roxbury Prep Charter School. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board of Directors this month approved five new development projects representing 481,881 square feet (SF). The new projects will create 305 residential units, 111 of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support 450 construction jobs and 220 permanent jobs.
