Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Research team creates more effective cancer therapy
Lymph node (LN) metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. Lymph node (LN) metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. A research team from...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the...
bioengineer.org
Cleveland Clinic researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response
September 15, 2022, CLEVELAND: Researchers from Cleveland Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center (FRIC) found that disruption of a cellular structure, known as the actin cytoskeleton, is a “priming signal” for the body to respond to a virus. These findings, published in Cell this week, potentially lay the groundwork for development of new anti-viral vaccines and treatments.
bioengineer.org
Using artificial intelligence to improve tuberculosis treatments
Imagine you have 20 new compounds that have shown some effectiveness in treating a disease like tuberculosis (TB), which affects 10 million people worldwide and kills 1.5 million each year. For effective treatment, patients will need to take a combination of three or four drugs for months or even years because the TB bacteria behave differently in different environments in cells—and in some cases evolve to become drug-resistant. Twenty compounds in three- and four-drug combinations offer nearly 6,000 possible combinations. How do you decide which drugs to test together?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Better screening could predict and prevent sudden cardiac death in young people
Nearly nine in ten cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in young people are preceded by symptoms, ECG abnormalities or a positive family history, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Börjesson of Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden, and colleagues. Those findings suggest that expanding cardiac screening beyond competitive athletes could aid in the prevention of SCD in the young population with HCM.
bioengineer.org
When microbiomes collide
Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) – the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another – is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in 4th century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
bioengineer.org
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
bioengineer.org
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of the population is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects not only the quality of life of individuals, but also adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
Comments / 0