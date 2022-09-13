Read full article on original website
WNDU
Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana. The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
WNDU
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
max983.net
Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon
Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
WNDU
Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
harborcountry-news.com
LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line
LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
WNDU
Missing South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say Roberto has been located and is safe!. South Bend Police need your help finding Roberto Paulino. The 41-year-old was last seen on Aug. 9 at a residence near Navarre Middle School but was just recently reported as missing. Roberto is 6′0″...
abc57.com
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
WNDU
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township. The community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Beacon Health System...
WNDU
PANDAS fundraiser underway at St. Joe County 4-H Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday will be a night of live music and fun in Michiana - and all for a good cause!. It’s all to raise money and awareness about PANDAS. And no, we’re not talking about the animal. It stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
WNDU
New ‘Lakeview Bike Trail’ on Whirlpool’s campus opens to the public
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Community leaders are unveiling the newest outdoor attraction for folks in Berrien County by cutting the ribbon on the new Lakeview Bike Trail. This is just the first group of trails to open up as part of the multi-phase project that aims to create and enhance the bike trail network on Whirlpool’s Lakeview Campus.
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
WNDU
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight. New VA outpatient clinic to open next month...
abc57.com
10th annual Island Park Trunk or Treat comes to Elkhart October 15
ELKHART, Ind. - The 10th annual Island Park Trunk or Treat event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is scheduled for October 15 from noon to 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is for children ages 12 and under and their families. Attendees should enter the event from the Sycamore...
abc57.com
Volunteers needed for Elkhart River Cleanup September 17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for volunteers to join the Elkhart River Cleanup on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers will meet behind the Beacon Aquatics Facility at 8 a.m. before traveling up the Elkhart and St. Joseph River to collect trash and debris. Those interested...
abc57.com
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
WNDU
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire Department puts out early morning structure fire
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Southdale Drive early Thursday morning around 8:27 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Responding officials entered the house to find flames in the kitchen area with smoke throughout the house. Firefighters found no victims inside and officials say that...
