LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO