Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' case sentenced to 3 years probation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman charged in concealing the death of "Baby Theresa," was sentenced Friday to a probation period of three years. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.
Woman sentenced for concealing death of ‘Baby Theresa’
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced for concealing the death of 'Baby Theresa' in rural Dodge County more than a dozen years ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby Theresa death: Mother sentenced to jail, probation
THERESA, Wis. - The Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16 to three years' probation – including some jail time. Karin Luttinen, 46, pleaded guilty on April 18 to a felony charge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD shooting; man charged competent for trial
The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. He is charged with attempted homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
wlip.com
Ziminski’s Charged With Burglary; Armed Robbery in August Case
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who infamously was said to have fired the “first shot” during the final night of the Kenosha Riots is now facing new serious charges. Joshua Ziminski is charged with armed burglary, and a host of other charges relating to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour
MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 14 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Three people in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and Keefe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Break-up leads to shooting near 18th and Atkinson, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A love quarrel and break-up ends with the ex-boyfriend getting shot. It's something MPD officers say they see way too often and they're hoping you can help them solve this case with an anonymous tip. Take a look at the photo. This red Jeep Grand Cherokee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, Somers crash; reckless driver wanted
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street. Officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say it...
seehafernews.com
Search Is On For Shooter Who Wounded Four People On Milwaukee East Side
People who live nearby say they are a loud crash at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, then they heard several gunshots and at least one scream. Authorities are searching for the shooter who wounded four people on Milwaukee’s east side. Witnesses say one of the victims ran to a nearby...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
CBS 58
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Comments / 2