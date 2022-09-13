KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who infamously was said to have fired the “first shot” during the final night of the Kenosha Riots is now facing new serious charges. Joshua Ziminski is charged with armed burglary, and a host of other charges relating to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO