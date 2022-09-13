Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

SICKLERVILLE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO