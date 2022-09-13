ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

NJ.com

Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap

Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
West Deptford over Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap

Chase Struzynski scored and assisted on the goals by Mason Quinton and Nick Hartman as West Deptford won at home, 3-0, over Haddon Township. Josh Owen saved all five shots to receive the shutout for West Deptford (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Cole Johnson stopped five of eight shots...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sterling defeats Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap

Despite seven saves from Brady Norton, Sterling came away with a 1-0 victory in Haddonfield. Both teams were squared at zero until Sterling (2-1-1) broke the tie with a second-half goal. Sterling finished with eight shots on goal while Haddonfield (2-3) also had eight. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Burlington City over Willingboro - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored three goals in Burlington City’s 5-0 victory over Willingboro in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash added two goals for Burlington City (5-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Willingboro falls to 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Timber Creek over Pemberton - Girls soccer recap

Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
South River defeats Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap

Natalia Vera Cruz had a goal and an assist to lead South River past Iselin Kennedy 2-1 in South River. Marilyn Orellana also had a goal and an assist with Ashley Pereira posting five saves. South River (4-0) trailed Iselin Kennedy 1-0 at the half, but stormed back in the...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Manasquan over St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Aiden Sugrue netted the only goal of the game to lead Manasquan to a 1-0 win over St. Rose, in Belmar. Sugrue scored in the second half off an assist by Cristian Gonzalez. Dylan Morris needed two saves to earn the shutout for Manasquan (3-1). Jack Harmon made 10 saves...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Ranney over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Boys soccer recap

Dev Nayer scored two goals as Ranney defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 3-2, in Tinton Falls. Eddie Magherini also had a goal scored for Ranney (2-2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) falls to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Washington Twp over Shalick - Boys soccer recap

Savien Castro tallied two goals and one assist to lead Washington Township to a 4-0 win over Schalick in Sewell. Chris Clune and Billy Butkus combined to earn the shutout for Washington Township (2-1). Clune made three saves while Butkus recorded one save. Nick Guzak and Sean Tarsatana both tallied...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Gloucester defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap

Despite 20 saves from Woodbury’s Ryann Storms, Gloucester came away with a 4-0 win in Gloucester City. Gloucester (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before taking control in the second half with three goals. Ava Rodgers scored two second-half goals. Elizabeth Schultes and Meghan Gorman also netted a...
WOODBURY, NJ
Princeton Day defeats Spotswood - Boys soccer recap

Joaquin Rodriguez and Yaseen Mousa both scored a goal as Princeton Day held on to defeat Spotswood 2-1 in Princeton. Princeton Day (2-1-1) did all its damage early as it led 2-0 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Aidan Collins accounted for Spotswood’s lone goal. Princeton...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Audubon defeats Gateway - Girls soccer recap

Makenna Ammon led Audubon past Gateway 5-0 in Audubon with two goals. Erin Ewing, Ava Rizzo, and Molly Sullivan also scored a goal for Audubon (4-0) while Kylie Tocco had two assists and Charlie Owens had one. Gateway dropped to 1-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
AUDUBON, NJ
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Steven LaRosa posted 11 saves to help Somerset Tech defeat Woodbridge Magnet 2-1 in Somerset. Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas posted goals with Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily tallying assists. Somerset Tech (3-2) led 1-0 at the half and was able to come away with a win after a 1-1...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
No. 8 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Pinelands - Field hockey recap

Despite 34 saves from Pinelands goalkeeper Emma Kohler, Point Pleasant Boro, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised by the Wildcats 8-0 in Point Pleasant to move to 4-0. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth with four more goals. Ryane Fisahn led her team with three goals and an assist.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Delsea over Mainland - Field hockey recap

Gabriella Szwed scored the winning goal in overtime, giving Delsea a 2-1 victory over Mainland in Linwood. Danielle Johnson, who assisted on Szwed’s goal, evened the score at 1-1 with a third quarter goal for Delsea (3-1). In defeat, Farley O’Brien made 27 saves for Mainland (2-2), which took...
LINWOOD, NJ
