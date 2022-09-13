Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC’s Allison Shuppara discusses “Fresh Check Day” on Byers & Co
September 15, 2022 – Allison Shuppara, Success Coach at Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their Fresh Check Day event that will feature food, entertainment, and interactive booths focused on mental health and suicide awareness. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Raphaella Prange of Millikin discusses Hispanic Heritage Month on Byers & Co
September 14, 2022 – Raphaella Prange of Millikin University joined Byers & Co to talk about how the school is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through a series of events on campus. Listen to the podcast now!
Herald & Review
New building, new animals enhance Decatur's Ag Academy
DECATUR – Brysyn Schnetzler thought getting ducklings for the Living Science Farm would be a good idea. “We've never had ducks before and I thought, 'why not?'” said Brysyn, the president of the Eisenhower High School FFA. The peeping of the little ducks is constant, but when a...
WAND TV
SHIELD Illinois opens new community location at UI Campus Recreation Center East
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD Illinois is opening a new community location for its free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing on Sept. 19 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East. The free PCR testing is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyeasternnews.com
Minority students say Eastern needs to step up
Minority students discuss Eastern’s lack of acknowledgment for student minorities’ mental health. Daniela Munoz, a senior fashion merchandising and design major, says that she likes to give herself some offline time during the weekend. Munoz is president of the Latin American Student Organization, LASO, a part of the...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin recognized as Champion of Change
September 15, 2022 – On Thursday, September 8 at the Meaningful Meadows recreation area in Decatur, Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) held their third annual Field Day event. The event invited community members to join and engage with MRI residents and clients for an afternoon of outdoor games, food and music.
nowdecatur.com
Surgeon Joins Memorial Specialty Care
September 15, 2022 – Dr. Robin Riley has joined Memorial Specialty Care as a general surgeon at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Riley completed her residency in general surgery at University of Vermont Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Arizona State University in 2010.
Decatur Schools finalizes plans for new STEM school
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has determined a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it. The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
nowdecatur.com
Gatsby Fundraising Gala Coming to Mt. Zion Convention Center
September 14, 2022 -Macon County CASA’s Board of Directors announced the 2022 Gatsby Fundraising Gala to be held on Saturday, October 15, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Mt. Zion Convention Center. The evening will include dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing, and drinks. For...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event
The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: eFoil Surfboards coming to Lake Decatur
September 14, 2022 – Jamie Gower of the Decatur Park District and Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are bringing eFoil surfboards to Lake Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
DPS Selects Bill Clevenger to Fill Vacant Board Seat
September 14, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to appoint Bill Clevenger to fill the vacant seat on the Board. The seat became open when President Dan Oakes stepped down from his Board position in August, following seven terms in office. Mr. Clevenger served as Decatur Park District Executive Director for 34 years before retiring from that position in 2021.
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
WCIA
Sneak peek of Salon 105’s new space
Our mission at Salon 105 is to provide a friendly, personalized service through a team of highly skilled and creative professionals. Teamwork is our most valuable asset which ensures our clients are always number one, and we strive to exceed your expectations. I’m a Mahomet native born and raised. My...
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area
Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
959theriver.com
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
Comments / 0