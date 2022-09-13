ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

New building, new animals enhance Decatur's Ag Academy

DECATUR – Brysyn Schnetzler thought getting ducklings for the Living Science Farm would be a good idea. “We've never had ducks before and I thought, 'why not?'” said Brysyn, the president of the Eisenhower High School FFA. The peeping of the little ducks is constant, but when a...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

SHIELD Illinois opens new community location at UI Campus Recreation Center East

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD Illinois is opening a new community location for its free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing on Sept. 19 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East. The free PCR testing is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois that...
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Education
dailyeasternnews.com

Minority students say Eastern needs to step up

Minority students discuss Eastern’s lack of acknowledgment for student minorities’ mental health. Daniela Munoz, a senior fashion merchandising and design major, says that she likes to give herself some offline time during the weekend. Munoz is president of the Latin American Student Organization, LASO, a part of the...
CHARLESTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin recognized as Champion of Change

September 15, 2022 – On Thursday, September 8 at the Meaningful Meadows recreation area in Decatur, Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) held their third annual Field Day event. The event invited community members to join and engage with MRI residents and clients for an afternoon of outdoor games, food and music.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Surgeon Joins Memorial Specialty Care

September 15, 2022 – Dr. Robin Riley has joined Memorial Specialty Care as a general surgeon at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Riley completed her residency in general surgery at University of Vermont Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Arizona State University in 2010.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Schools finalizes plans for new STEM school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has determined a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it. The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Hughes
Person
Lauren Young
WCIA

Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
URBANA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Gatsby Fundraising Gala Coming to Mt. Zion Convention Center

September 14, 2022 -Macon County CASA’s Board of Directors announced the 2022 Gatsby Fundraising Gala to be held on Saturday, October 15, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Mt. Zion Convention Center. The evening will include dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing, and drinks. For...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event

The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New building means growth for innovative high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Liberal Arts#Linus College
WCIA

U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: eFoil Surfboards coming to Lake Decatur

September 14, 2022 – Jamie Gower of the Decatur Park District and Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are bringing eFoil surfboards to Lake Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

DPS Selects Bill Clevenger to Fill Vacant Board Seat

September 14, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to appoint Bill Clevenger to fill the vacant seat on the Board. The seat became open when President Dan Oakes stepped down from his Board position in August, following seven terms in office. Mr. Clevenger served as Decatur Park District Executive Director for 34 years before retiring from that position in 2021.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
newschannel20.com

Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sneak peek of Salon 105’s new space

Our mission at Salon 105 is to provide a friendly, personalized service through a team of highly skilled and creative professionals. Teamwork is our most valuable asset which ensures our clients are always number one, and we strive to exceed your expectations. I’m a Mahomet native born and raised. My...
MAHOMET, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area

Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
959theriver.com

Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery

Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy