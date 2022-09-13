For Chatham, the winning play against Mendham on Friday was a literal gut punch. Abby Droner found space outside the box and ripped the ball toward the net, curving it right into an oncoming Remmey McEnroe. The senior let the feed bounce off her body and in for the lone goal of a 1-0 game. Chatham’s defense held up and made sure that fortunate play was all the Cougars needed.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO