Kinnelon, NJ

Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap

Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
HOPATCONG, NJ
Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Gunn, Victoria Otash, Audrey Miscia and Victoria Cordeiro provided the goals as Ridge won at home, 4-0, over Phillipsburg. Ava Yiu saved two shots while Carly Villa made one save to combine for the shutout for Ridge (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Alexis Caravella stopped 15 shots for...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap

Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LINDEN, NJ
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half. The N.J....
CARTERET, NJ
Princeton Day defeats Spotswood - Boys soccer recap

Joaquin Rodriguez and Yaseen Mousa both scored a goal as Princeton Day held on to defeat Spotswood 2-1 in Princeton. Princeton Day (2-1-1) did all its damage early as it led 2-0 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Aidan Collins accounted for Spotswood’s lone goal. Princeton...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Football: Old Tappan blanks Pascack Valley to stay unbeaten

Aidan Heaney ran for two touchdowns while Evan Brooks caught two TD passes as Old Tappan overpowered Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Sophomore Nick Rossi finished with one touchdown reception for Old Tappan (3-0) and Nico Ottomanelli was perfect on extra points. Pascack Valley fell to 0-3. The N.J. High...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap

Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal scored twice to lead Pompton Lakes to a 3-2 win over Wayne Hills in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes (3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Hailey O’Reilly also scored for Pompton Lakes. Juliette Laurin and Caning Keila each scored once for Wayne Hills (2-2). The N.J. High School...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap

Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Mendham, Randolph play to a tie - Field hockey recap

Mendham to Randolph played to a 1-1 tie in Randolph. Halle Ferrara made 22 saves for Mendham (1-2-1), which tied the game on Lily Chandler’s third quarter goal. Randolph (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a Lauren Plaskon goal in the first period. Jessica Some made seven saves. The...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Ranney over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Boys soccer recap

Dev Nayer scored two goals as Ranney defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 3-2, in Tinton Falls. Eddie Magherini also had a goal scored for Ranney (2-2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) falls to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
Chatham girls soccer tops Mendham, ready to defend county championship (PHOTOS)

For Chatham, the winning play against Mendham on Friday was a literal gut punch. Abby Droner found space outside the box and ripped the ball toward the net, curving it right into an oncoming Remmey McEnroe. The senior let the feed bounce off her body and in for the lone goal of a 1-0 game. Chatham’s defense held up and made sure that fortunate play was all the Cougars needed.
MENDHAM, NJ
No. 20 Kearny defeats Lyndhurst - Girls soccer recap

Paige Raefski finished with a goal and an assist as Kearny, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lyndhurst 4-1 in Lyndhurst. Kearny (3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Maci Covello and Gianna Charney also scored a goal while Emily Horvaht had an assist.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
CARTERET, NJ
Manasquan over St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Aiden Sugrue netted the only goal of the game to lead Manasquan to a 1-0 win over St. Rose, in Belmar. Sugrue scored in the second half off an assist by Cristian Gonzalez. Dylan Morris needed two saves to earn the shutout for Manasquan (3-1). Jack Harmon made 10 saves...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
BUTLER, NJ
