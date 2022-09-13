Read full article on original website
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at Hyundai of Slidell that left one man dead. Police arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with the shooting on Friday night. Two employees were involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say the altercation escalated...
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.
A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
DA to charge 17-year-old as adult in carjacking, shooting of man Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old accused of breaking out of the Bridge City Juvenile Center, carjacking, shooting and nearly killing a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area, will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a special grand jury, District Attorney Jason Williams announced Thursday. Kendell Myles...
Couple with knife robs victim of his gun
New Orleans Police say a man was held at knifepoint early this morning near the coroner of Canal Street and Convention Center Blvd. The 34-year-old victim told investigators a man and woman robbed him shortly after 5:00am.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Woman shot after showing gun during scuffle over parking spot in Harvey: JPSO
A Harvey woman angered after she found another vehicle parked in her spot at a Harvey apartment building was shot during a struggle over a gun that authorities say she pulled during the encounter. Wildricka Ellis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked with aggravated assault after being treated for a...
9 hour police standoff ends with suspect falling asleep, Sheriff reports
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A man has been arrested after falling asleep during a 9-hour standoff between him, deputies, a bail bondsman, a SWAT team and a negotiations team in Abita Springs. According to a spokesperson for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 5:15 p.m....
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
After a year-long investigation, citizen tip breaks open Bogalusa murder case, police say
Bogalusa police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a 13-month-old murder case thanks to a citizen tip. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Broderick Chatmon Jr., who currently resides in Harris County Jail in Texas on weapons charges, after a witness came forward 13 months after the death of Typolia Peters Jr., 22.
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash
HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
