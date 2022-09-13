Read full article on original website
Related
Two additional arrests made in north Spokane drive-by shooting from May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two more suspects for their involvement in a series of drive-by shootings in May, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). One suspect, 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with two counts...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
Burglary suspect accused of ramming patrol car while attempting to evade police
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is accused of stealing a car, then leading deputies on a chase and ramming into a patrol car in North Spokane. On Sunday at around midnight, Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies and a detective responded to the reported burglary near Pine River Park. It was the third reported burglary in the area from that weekend. The...
KHQ Right Now
Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to head killed North Spokane shooting victim on Aug. 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a shooting near Franklin Park on Aug. 27. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Ablos Kios died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner ruled his death a a homicide. Last Updated: Sept....
KREM
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Four people in the hospital after crash Thursday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Documents: Police have 'unconfirmed possible person of interest' in Spokane apartment stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building near downtown. Police report just before midnight on Sept. 13, they received a call about a stabbing at an apartment near East 1st Avenue and South Division Street. When officers arrived at the apartment building,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
KHQ Right Now
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
KHQ Right Now
Man injured after shooting in downtown Spokane on Saturday
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect following a shooting in downtown on Saturday. The victim is out of the hospital, but SPD wants you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 if you have any information.
2 injured in shooting on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
Comments / 0