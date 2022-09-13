ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night.  The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving.  A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash.  Deputies said she...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Franklin Park#Violent Crime#Spokane Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 injured in shooting on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy