Before NHL Free Agency began on July 13, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in an extremely precarious position. Long-time icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were un-signed, and general manager Ron Hextall was faced with additional decisions on what to do with midseason acquisitions like Rickard Rakell. All of those concerns were quickly abated when Letang signed a a six-year, $36.6 million deal on July 7, and Malkin inked a four-year, $24.4 million contract five days later. Shortly after that, he extended a six-year, $30 million contract to 2021-22 deadline pickup Rakell.
On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers strayed from the correct path. Over the last two days, vital cogs of the Flyers’ core spoke about their displacement in 2021-2022. About as loudly as the previous offseason, the ‘culture’ drum is getting its workout. Acquisitions last season featured former...
The New York Rangers rookie camp starts on Sept. 14, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. There’s a roster spot or two to be had, and for some of the top prospects, the journey to the opening night lineup starts with this camp. Although most of the roster is set, questions still need to be answered before the start of the season.
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
For Sidney Crosby, the uncertainty was the hardest part. Not knowing if Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang would test unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers was difficult for the captain, who obviously wanted them to re-sign with Pittsburgh, but wasn't sure if that would ultimately work out.
The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
When a team is out of postseason contention, there’s always a bit of a silver lining. Well, if a team is out of contention, they do at least have the opportunity to show off some of their young players and give fans a nice glimpse into the future. The...
A month after dealing outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds received their 'player to be named later' Wednesday. The Reds have acquired infield prospect Nicholas Northcut, completing the Pham trade. Northcut was not a top-30 prospect...
The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign free agent OT Brandon Shell this afternoon per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shell was drafted by the Jets in 2016 and was with them through the 2019 season. In 2020 he signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on a 2 year $11 million deal.
While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.
