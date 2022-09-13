Read full article on original website
GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo
On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
Top double date spots in Utah
Labyrinth – The first ever human powered arcade, Labyrinth is an immersive experience in South Jordan with 47 games to test your mind, body, and spirit. For beginners to Olympic level archers, Easton Archery in Salt Lake City is an archery experience you won’t want to miss. Smash...
A mission to end suicide
Shawn Vierra, founder of Love Hard, and Josh Downs, Mental Performance Coach with Love Hard, joined the show today to talk about their cooperation. Love Hard is a foundation with the mission of ending suicide. Their slogan, “Turning trauma into triumph,” encourages teens to take challenges as a fuel to get better and take them to another step in their lives.
Utah’s Carmelite Fair celebrating 70 years of prayer and festivities
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The sisters of the Carmelite Monastery in Holladay are inviting the public to celebrate with them at the 70th annual Carmelite Fair on Sunday, September 18. The Carmelite Fair is the main source of income for the small community of 12 cloistered Carmelite Nuns...
Take a hike Utah… for a great cause!
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Now is an excellent time of year to hit the beautiful mountain trails up in Park City. The Christian Center of Park City invites everyone to head up to Park City Mountain Saturday, September 17th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy hiking, live music, food and family-friendly entertainment to support the fight against hunger. It’s all part of the annual Hike For Hunger.
Local festival shows off some of Utah’s best BBQ and local bands
(Good Things Utah) We’re slowly putting the lid back on summer, with only a few opportunities left to soak up the sunny weather. One of the most anticipated events going on this month is the Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival, held on September 17th from 1 PM to 6 PM.
Support your favorite local band, eat good food. What more could you want?
(The Daily Dish) As summer is coming to a close you might be looking for something fun and exciting to do before it gets cold and we have the perfect adventure!. The 19th Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival at The Gallivan Center is this Saturday at The Gallivan Center from 1P – 6P and they’re offering some of Utah’s greatest BBQ from different vendors plus 4 LIVE bands!
We’re ‘beaming up’ this famous actor for 2022 FanX
(Good Things Utah) Get ready! The premier convention of the season is making its way back to Salt Lake City in just a matter of days. FanX Salt Lake 2022 is looking like it’s going to be bigger than ever, bringing pop culture icons and their fans together for a weekend of celebration from September 22nd to 24th.
New menu items at the Salt Bistro
Salt Bistro Chef and Manager, Brittany Jursik, joined us live at The Leonardo Museum with new menu options now being featured at the bistro. Some new items include minestrone soup, beet salad, and a chicken salad sandwich. If you would like to see the entire menu you can check it...
Elected Officials Train with Firefighters
In Weber County, elected officials found themselves in the hot seat when they assisted firefighters douse a house fire. This was all done as a training and helped the elected officials better understand the nature of a firefighter's job.
Plays and musicals to see this season
Pioneer Theatre Company is kicking off its 61st Season and there is something for everyone. Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg, came to GTU to talk about upcoming shows this season, which includes several Broadway names. Upcoming shows this season includes adaptation of a classic farce ‘Scapin’ The play is a comedy...
