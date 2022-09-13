Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
At least 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles including a semi-truck were involved [..]
Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence […]
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
One dead after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
KVIA
Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KFOX 14
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
Video: Palm Tree Struck By Lightning Causes Fire In East El Paso
If a storm is brewin' and you catch yourself outside, a natural response may be to shelter under a tree. 2022 has given us many reasons to avoid this during storms, with the biggest national lightning-strike story coming in August of this year when 3 people were left dead under a tree in front of the White House.
cbs4local.com
Gun believed to have been used to kill Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was discussed in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained court documents saying El Paso's District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales is considering asking the Texas Attorney General for help trying the Patrick Crusius case. Crusius is the accused shooter in the 2019 Walmart Massacre. We pored over court documents overnight and found a letter Rosales wrote to the Federal The post El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case appeared first on KVIA.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
