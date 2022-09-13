ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
CLINT, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained court documents saying El Paso's District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales  is considering asking the Texas Attorney General for help trying the Patrick Crusius case. Crusius is the accused shooter in the 2019 Walmart Massacre. We pored over court documents overnight and found a letter Rosales wrote to the Federal The post El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
EL PASO, TX

