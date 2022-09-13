ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Timothy Laurence
Daisy Mcandrew
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
CELEBRITIES

